Manuel Gallegos to face Gabriel Lopez on Oct 14 in Sinaloa

October 5th, 2021

Much is at stake for Manuel “El Meno” Gallegos (18-1, 15 KOs) when he takes on Gabriel “Drago” Lopez (10-5-1, 7 KOs) in the October 14th RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS 51 main event at Auditorio Benito Juarez in Los Mochis, Sinaloa, Mexico.

Presented by Roy Jones Jr. (RJJ) Boxing Promotions, in association with De La O Promotions, Kochul Pro and World Cup Boxing Series, will stream live and exclusively on UFC FIGHT PASS, the world’s leading digital subscription service for combat sports, starting at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT. To sign up for UFC FIGHT PASS, please visit www.ufcfightpass.com.

RJJ Boxing will also promote another pro show, UFC FIGHT PASS 52, the following evening at the same venue, also streaming live on UFC FIGHT PASS, headlined by undefeated Santiago “Somer” Dominguez (24-0, 10 KOs) versus Jesus “Chino” Rubio (13-4-1, 7 KOs) in a 10-round bout.

Arguably the best Mexican super middleweight outside of Saul Canelo” Alvarez, Gallegos needs to defeat Lopez to maintain his status in Mexican boxing, as well as position himself for a showdown against undefeated Guatemalan Lester Martinez (9-0, 9 KOs), who makes his first WBO Latino Super Middleweight title defense against in the 10-round co-featured event versus Cuban challenger, Raiko Santana (8-2, 5 KOs).

“After ‘Canelo,’ right now, I’m the best super middleweight of Mexico, without a doubt,” Gallegos said. “If he (Martinez) and I both win, it’ll be a big fight for me. I’m only concentrating on Lopez fight now. I don’t think about Lester or whatever, just Lopez, for now, because it is going to be a really hard fight for me.

“I feel he will start fast, wanting me to feel his power, but I am ready to go to war right now. It will be a brawl and I don’t believe this fight goes the distance.”

Gallegos is a student of Mexican boxing, idolized greats such as Julio Cesar Chavez, St. Juan Manuel Marquez, and Erik Morales. “El Meno” is coming off an impressive 10-round unanimous decision win over Kevin Newman II (11-2-1) this past June, also on an RJJ Boxing card that streamed live on UFC FIGHT PASS. The only loss on Gallegos’ pro record is to Oziel Santoya Bravo (10-1-1) a year ago.

“I am too young to have watched Chavez Sr.,” Gallegos concluded. “I never saw him fight, but my dad told me he was the best. I saw his fights on YouTube. I saw Marquez fight and admired his warrior heart, discipline, and technique. Morales always brought great fights for fans.”

Also scheduled to fight Oct. 14th on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS is WBC Youth Council Silver Lightweight Champion Luis “Koreano” Torres (12-0, 8 KOs), who will be fighting in seventh straight appearance on RJJ Boxing on UFC FIGHT PASS. The 19-year-old Torres faces Guillermo “El Borrego” Avila (19-11, 14 KOs) in a 10-round, non-title fight. The battle-tested Avila has fought world champions Gervonta Davis and Wilfredo Vazquez, Jr.

And the latest member of the famed Montiel boxing family, 19-year-old undefeated lightweight prospect Jorgo “Jorgito” Lugo Cota (4-0, 4 KOs), who meets Edgar Almeda (4-2-1, 3 KOs) in his first slated 6-round bout.