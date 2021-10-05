Cruiserweight Constantin Bejenaru returns Nov 6 in an undefeated test

October 5th, 2021

Top Cruiserweight Constantin Bejenaru Returns November 6 to Face Undefeated Danish Prospect Ditlev Rossing in Crossroads Showdown

Heading into an opponent’s backyard to fight for the second consecutive time, world-class cruiserweight contender Constantin Bejenaru says he knows he has to be more aggressive on Saturday, November 6, if he’s to pull off the victory over undefeated Ditlev “D-struct” Rossing of Denmark as one of the headlining bouts at ‘Danish Fight Night, presented by Hall of Fame Promoter Mogens Palle at the Brondby Hall on the outskirts of Copenhagen.

Bejenaru (14-1, 4 KOs) and Rossing (14-0, 9 KOs) will meet over 10 tough rounds in one of the main attractions of the evening. The other headlining showdown is an IBF Female Featherweight Championship defense by Danish star Sarah Mahfoud.

Coming off a long layoff since suffering his first professional loss in a fight for the WBA ‘super’ title against Arsen Goulamirian in December 2019, Bejenaru says that while his training has been mostly “business as usual,” he will be coming into the fight with a different mindset than his last.

“After my last fight, I know I need to have more confidence and make certain adjustments during fights,” said Bejenaru. “With that lesson, I believe that I can become a world champion and this is the first step towards that. As far as ring rust, I have been in the gym since I was 9 years old, so even between fights I am in the gym five days a week. Not just for boxing but and for my health. Sport gave me an addiction, but at least this is a good addiction.”

A crafty 5′ 11″ southpaw living in Brooklyn via Ungheni, Moldova, Bejenaru is a former highly decorated amateur. He was a 10-time Romanian champion, a Bronze Medalist at the European Amateur Boxing Championships in 2006, a Finalist in the European Union Championships in both 2006 and 2007, and a Gold Medalist at World Combat Games in 2010.

Despite all the fistic accomplishments on his resume, Bejenaru says the relatively untested Rossing will still be a dangerous foe, especially in his own backyard.

“Of course, he will have a lot of his supporters but that doesn’t bother me. This is boxing, and it will just be me and him in the ring,” explained Bejenaru. “He is a pretty good boxer with a good amateur background, and he is undefeated in his professional career. I saw some of his fights, and he has good boxing skills. He has a good jab, and he can work in offense and defense. I’m taking this fight seriously because I think it will be a good challenge for both of us.”

“This victory over a highly-touted undefeated prospect will put Constantin back in the discussion of the world’s best cruiserweights,” said his promoter, Dmitriy Salita. “He is looking sharper than ever in the gym as he prepares for this important crossroads battle.”