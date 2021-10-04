Four huge world title fights before the end of 2021

October 4th, 2021

It has already been an epic year in the boxing world, and there is an incredible amount more to look forward to before the end of 2021. Here’s a look ahead to four of the biggest world title fights in the final months of the year.

Jamel Herring vs Shakur Stevenson (Saturday 23rd October)

The WBO Junior Lightweight title is up for grabs in this hugely anticipated bout. After a patchy start to his career, Herring has hit his stride and recent victories over Carl Frampton and Jonathan Oquendo have catapulted him into world title contention. However, this will be the toughest assignment of his career against unbeaten WBO Interim Junior Lightweight champion Stevenson. After an accomplished amateur career, Stevenson has taken to the pro ranks like a duck to water and has rarely been troubled by any of his opponents. According to most betting sites, Stevenson should have enough to get the victory, although expect this fight to go 12 rounds and to be decided on points.

Canelo Alvarez v Caleb Plant (Saturday 6th November)

There has never been an undisputed Super Middleweight champion of the world, but that will change when Plant and Alvarez meet in Las Vegas. Alvarez is a big favorite; a deadly combination of power and skill makes him a P4P great and one of the most feared fighters on the planet, but Plant will be no pushover. Plant, the IBF champion, possesses lightning speed and reflexes as well as an unbeaten record, but he has never been in the ring with a boxer as ferocious and heavy handed as Alvarez. Anything other than a convincing knockout victory for the Mexican will represent a huge upset.

Terence Crawford v Shawn Porter (Saturday 20th November)

Two of the biggest names in the sport clash in a huge WBO Welterweight contest in Las Vegas. Crawford goes into the bout as favorite. The champion has an unblemished record of 37 wins from 37 fights including 28 knockouts. His recent record includes stoppage victories over British pair Amir Khan and Kell Brook, and the American is widely regarded as being one of the best P4P fighters in the world. As for Porter, he has had to overcome adversity in the form of three career defeats (including to Brook), but he has twice won the world welterweight title and has earned his shot at Crawford’s WBO world title. Crawford should have too much power and speed for Porter, but do not be surprised if the challenger causes a few problems.

Josh Taylor v Jack Catterall (Saturday 18th December)

Undisputed light-welterweight world champion Taylor puts all of his belts on the line when he faces mandatory challenger Catterell at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow. The fight is sure to be an emotional homecoming for Taylor, who unified the four belts after impressively beating Jose Ramirez earlier this year. The proud Scot has a perfect 18-0 record, which includes victory in the World Boxing Super Series plus four successful world title fights. Catterall is also unbeaten, although his resume is nowhere near as impressive as Taylor’s. The Lancastrian has been the mandatory challenger for over two years, but chose to step aside and allow Taylor and Ramirez to battle for all of the gold, on the condition that he got a shot at the winner. The odds would suggest that Taylor should prevail, but Catterall should not be underestimated and is more than capable of making it a tough night for the champion.

Those mouthwatering fights are not the only huge contests to look forward to. Mairis Briedis defends his world cruiserweight title against Artur Mann next month, Teofimo Lopez was due to face George Kambosos with his three lightweight title belts on the line, plus Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton battle to unify the super bantamweight titles.

It promises to be a thrilling end to 2021, so enjoy the action and check back at Worldboxingnews.net for all the latest news and reviews.