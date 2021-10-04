Daniele Scardina, Francesco Patera both triumph in Milan

October 4th, 2021

The Milano Boxing Night promoted on October 1 at historic Allianz Cloud in Milan (Italy) by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN which streamed it live was a major success.

The entrance at the arena was limited because of Covid-19 rules, but the people bought all the tickets avalaible and made a lot of noise to support the Italian fighters.

In the main event, local hero Daniele Scardina needed only four rounds to convince Jurgen Doberstein to quit. Daniele Scardina won the vacant WBO Intercontinental super middleweight championship.

Scardina hit Doberstein at will and looked so dominant that a knock out was easily predictable. The day before at the weigh-in held at trendy Terrazza Duomo 21 in the heart of the city, Scardina’s coach Dino Spencer said this: “Doberstein is a good fighter who moves a lot and uses the entire perimeter of the ring to his advantage.

“He doesn’t stand in the middle of the ring and brawl. We want to bring him to the center of the ring and that will take a few rounds. We’ll win by knock out in the late rounds.” They got it at the 5th round. Daniele Scardina’s record is now 20-0 with 16 wins inside the distance. Jurgen Doberstein is 26-5-1.

Belgian of Italian ancestry Francesco Patera needed even less to stop Devis Boschiero: a legitimate punch opened a cut on Boschiero eyebrow and the doctor had no choice but to stop the fight during the third round.

Former European lightweight champion Francesco Patera is the new WBO Intercontinental lightweight champion. His record improves to 24-3 while Boschiero’s record is now 48-7-2.

Italian welterweight champion Nicholas Esposito delivered a great performance against Emanuele Cavallucci stealing the show: Cavallucci came to Milan to win the belt and did his part to make the fight spectacular.

The two fighters threw a high number of punches, Mexican-style, and the spectators went wild. This is the second straight time that Nicholas Esposito produces a great fight and wins with the Italian title on the line. He became champion defeating on points veteran Tobia Loriga after a fantastic Mexican pelea right here in Milan. This time he won on points by unanimous decision. Nicholas Esposito is now 15-0 while Cavallucci fells to 12-4-1.

In other action, talented super welterweight Samuel Nmomah (15-0 with 4 KOs) hit Irish champion Craig O’Brien so hard that O’Brien’s corner threw in the towel during the third round. Veteran Oleskander Yegorov quit against super bantamweight prospect Vincenzo La Femina in the sixth round. British prospect Sandy Ryan stopped at the fourth round Alexandra Vujovic and U.S. welterweight of Albanian ancestry Reshat Mati won on points against Vladislav Baranov.

Promoter Alessandro Cherchi of Opi Since 82 commented: “The fights were entertaining, the fans bought all the tickets and went home happy. When the rules will allows us to use the entire arena (5,300 seats), I am sure that we’ll sell a record number of tickets.”