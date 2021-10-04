Artur Mann backed to inflict damage on Mairis Briedis in world title bout

Artur Mann’s (17-1, 9 KOs) coach Vitali Boot believes his fighter has the power to hurt Mairis Briedis (27-1, 19 KOs) when they meet for the IBF and Ring Magazine World Cruiserweight Titles on October 16 at the Arena Riga in Latvia.

Mann, the former WBO International Champion and IBO World Cruiserweight Title challenger, travels to Riga to take on reigning world champion Brieids in his hometown following an explosive KO victory over Rad Rashid.

Helping the challenger prepare is long-time coach and mentor Boot, a seven-time German national Super Heavyweight champion and 2001 World Amateur Championship bronze medallist, who now trains fighters out of the Olympic Headquarters in Hannover, Germany.

“Artur has the power to hurt Briedis,” says Boot. “Any boxer who is almost 100kg has the power to hurt his opponent and Briedis is only human so yes, I believe Artur can hurt him.

“He will need to be highly concentrated during the whole fight, stick to the game plan and keep ahead of the situation even when under pressure.

“He won’t be concerned about fighting away from home or having the fans against him. He has had that over and over again in his career so this is not new for him.

“Artur’s greatest strength is his technical ability. He’s like a sponge, you show him something new and he can implement it in his work in a split second.

“I have been training Artur more or less since he started boxing. This is a big opportunity for him and one I believe he will take. On October 16, we will see a new world champion.”

Tickets are on sale now and available to purchase via https://www.bilesuserviss.lv.