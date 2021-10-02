Deontay Wilder warned he has no chance of revenge against Tyson Fury

October 2nd, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Deontay Wilder has no chance of defeating Tyson Fury as no heavyweight in the world can beat “The Gypsy King,” – according to his promoters.

“The Bronze Bomber” promises to be reborn on October 9th as fight week approaches for the pair of stars.

Wilder has locked himself away with new trainer Malik Scott and looks in exceptional shape in online training videos.

There’s been far more mystery regarding Fury’s camp. However, the champion remains the favorite to defend his WBC crown at the T-Mobile Arena.

Fury will win big, says the men behind the skilled technician as he readies to defend a title belt for the very first time.

“There is no heavyweight in the world that can beat Tyson Fury, period, end of the story. No heavyweight in the world, now and in the near future,” said Hall of Fame promoter Bob Arum.

UK counterpart Frank Warren added another warning for Wilder.

“I think we only saw him [Tyson Fury training] a few weeks ago. Other than that, it was closed down.

“When I saw him, he was in extremely great physical condition, and he was great mentally. This is a dangerous Tyson Fury.

“When he’s like this, he’s a dangerous man, and I think Deontay Wilder will have a real problem.”

SMASH DEONTAY WILDER

Fury, as always, is ready to finish the job he started in February 2020.

“It’s nearly that time of the year again where I take over Las Vegas, and it becomes the home of ‘The Gypsy King,’ and just remember that I plan to smash Deontay Wilder to bits….and I will.”

One thing is clear – Wilder has to try something different as he got wiped out in seven brutal rounds when they met.

If Fury brings the same ferocity to the table, it could be an even earlier night if Wilder isn’t at the races again.

