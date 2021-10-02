Chris Eubank Jr. opponent pulled over health concerns, fight OFF

October 2nd, 2021

Lawrence Lustig

Chris Eubank Jr. suffered a blow to his heralded Sky Sports return after his late replacement opponent got pulled on the day of the fight.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) having raised concerns over Anatoli Muratov’s pre-fight medicals.

He can now not fight in tonight’s bout with Eubank Jr. at the SSE Arena, Wembley.

With the health and safety of our boxers being of paramount concern and the remaining time frame allowing no possibility of finding a replacement opponent of suitable quality, the bout is canceled.

Eubank Jr. will not appear on tonight’s card.

HEADLINER

The highly anticipated European Welterweight Championship fight between David Avanesyan and Manchester’s Liam Taylor elevates to the top of the stacked card.

The rest of the card includes the English Super-Middleweight title eliminator between Germaine Brown and Jamal Le Doux.

The exciting return of Britain’s most exciting cruiserweight Richard Riakporhe. The pro-debut of elite amateur Ebonie Jones and the return of cruiserweight talent Mikael Lawal.

Also, dynamite-punching Joe Pigford; rising middleweight star Linus Udofia. Plus, hotly-tipped super bantamweight prospect Alireza Ghadiri and undefeated flyweight Harvey Horn.

“It is an extremely unfortunate situation for Chris. However, the health and safety of boxers are always our number one concern.

“At this late stage, it has not been possible to find a suitable replacement,” said Kalle Sauerland, Head of Global Boxing at Wasserman.

“I know Chris was looking forward to fighting tonight at The SSE Arena, Wembley and starring as the new face of Sky Sports Boxing.

“We are already in discussions regarding a new date for Chris. Fans can expect to see him back in the ring very soon.”

ADAM SMITH on CHRIS EUBANK JR

Adam Smith, Sky Sports Head of Boxing, said, “I feel very strongly that first and foremost, the health and safety of all fighters is paramount.

“We’re hugely disappointed for Chris Eubank Jr. He has a big role to play in our new era on Sky Sports Boxing. He will return to one of our shows in the coming weeks.

“David Avanesyan now tops tonight’s action-packed bill with his European title fight. We’ll bring you some of the most exciting talents in British boxing, with Richard Riakporhe, Ebonie Jones, and Germaine Brown all receiving their chance to shine on Sky Sports.”

“We are all disappointed that Chris Eubank Jr. can no longer compete on tonight’s card. But it is important to make the right decision in the interests of fighters’ health and safety.

“We’re grateful to the British Board of Boxing Control for the standards they employ to protect that,” said BOXXER’s Ben Shalom.

“My thoughts go out to Chris, who has had a very difficult time lately. He will come back stronger and remains a key figure in Sky Sports plans. Chris will be returning with a big fight in the next few weeks.

“Tonight’s card remains stacked with great fights from top to bottom. The European Welterweight Championship bout in the main event and the English Super-Middleweight Title Eliminator bout between Germaine Brown and Jamal Ledoux. Plus, the return of top cruiserweight prospect Richard Riakporhe.”

World Boxing News has had over one billion views since its inception in 2010. Follow on social media @worldboxingnews.