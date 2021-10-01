Richard Schaefer agrees deal to help showcase the ‘Heavyweight GGG’

October 1st, 2021

Through his new venture with Probellum, Richard Schaefer has agreed on a deal to help promote an excellent up-and-coming heavyweight specimen.

Known affectionately in his home country as “The Heavyweight GGG,” Zhan Kossobutskiy is a southpaw wrecking ball on a mission.

Already 16-0 with 15 KO’s, Kossobutskiy is touted as a future world champion. Schaefer will hope to play a part in that after announcing a deal with Universum, the company that has done a great job with the six-foot three-inch beat so far.

Adding to a similar deal with Wasserman, Probellum signed a multi-fight, multi-year co-promotional partnership with the European boxing giants.

The partnership will see Probellum and Universum putting on events together throughout Germany, providing boxing fans in the region with high-quality, elite-level boxing regularly.

Universum is one of the largest and most successful boxing stables in Europe, having produced nearly 50 world champions since it was formed back in 1984, giving it close to 40 years of a proud heritage.

They have worked with some of the biggest names in the sport, including the Klitschko brothers, and have had significant broadcast deals around the world, most notably with ZDF in Germany.

After a brief hiatus beginning in 2012, Universum returned with a bang in 2019. It saw new life breathed into the promotion.

“The emphasis now being on unearthing young talent and making them the stars of the future.

HEAVYWEIGHT TALENT

Universum promotes some of the very best undefeated boxers today. They included Olympic bronze medallist Artem Harutyunyan and the hard-hitting heavyweight mentioned previously.

Ismail Ozen-Otto of Universum is looking forward to working with the ex-Golden Boy figurehead.

“I am pleased about this partnership with Probellum and Universum. I am certainly happy that we were able to capture the attention of Probellum.

“This is due to the good work that we have done over the past two years.

“My team and I appreciate this a lot. We are certain that together with Probellum, we will grow even stronger. We are looking to the future with confidence.”

Schaefer stated: “We are thrilled to secure our latest co-promotional agreement by teaming up with Universum.

“Universum is a promotion with decades of experience and history. Therefore, we’re very happy to be working with them.

“It is clear from their plans that they possess the same ambitions and goals as Probellum.

“Furthermore, It means that German boxing fans are going to get treated to some massive boxing events over the coming years.”

