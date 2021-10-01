Hitz Boxing announce “Rosemont Rumble” for Nov 24

October 1st, 2021

A boxing tradition will continue as Hitz Boxing presents a huge night of boxing on Thanksgiving Eve, Wednesday night, November 24th at The Dome at The Ballpark in Rosemont, Illinois.

Tickets for this great event are on sale NOW at hitzboxing.com

“We have been doing the Thanksgiving eve show for the better part of 30-years, and this year we are assembling a great card that will feature championship fights, international flavor and some of the best talent in the Chicago area.

“It will be a full plate of action to kick off the holiday weekend. This is the show that we plan for all year, It is always a great event that attracts not only great boxing fans, but celebrities.

“This year will be no different, and we look forward to a tremendous card on November 24th,” said Bobby Hitz, CEO of Hitz Boxing.

The full card will be announced shortly.