Cheesman vs Williamson: Will “Trojan” conquer “The Big Cheese” for title?

October 1st, 2021

The Smith vs Fowler: Battle of Liverpool event on October 9, 2021, looks set to be a brilliant advertisement for the sport of boxing, with a number of excellent clashes set to take place inside the ring on the night.

However, arguably one of the biggest events of the night belongs to the boat that is between Ted Cheeseman and Troy Williamson. The fight is the co-main bout on the Matchroom Boxing event card for the night and is for the British Super Welterweight title.

12 rounds of excellent boxing should be on offer for viewers, with the betting favorite for those who wish to use Unibet’s great betting bonus being Cheeseman at odds of -143 compared to Williamson’s +115 (at the time of writing).

What makes Cheeseman the favorite?

Cheeseman, who also goes by the nickname “The Big Cheese” is the current champion of the British Super Welterweight title and has an impressive fight record to his name. He currently has a record that will see him enter the ring standing at 17 wins, 2 losses and 1 draw; 10 of the 17 wins have come via the way of knockout, as well.

However, despite the fact that he has a top boxing record, there should be some concern about his recent form in the ring as the 26-year-old has had a number of mixed results in his last five fights.

Cheeseman comes into the fight with Williamson off the back of two victories (one via knockout and another via unanimous decision) but he has also had two losses and a draw in the three fights previous to those back-to-back wins.

Additionally, another reason why some may feel the London boxer will be the favourite to win the fight and retain his championship is that he has more experience in the ring. He has fought in more bouts than his opponent, whilst he has an age advantage of four years. Despite the age gap, he has also fought in more rounds, with 138 to 82.

Lastly, “The Big Cheese” is currently ranked the number 5 fighter in the IBF rankings in the Super Welterweight division, whereas Williamson is number 11.

Can Williamson win and pull off a shock?

Although all the statistics appear to favors the champion at the moment, it would be foolish to wipe out any chance of a possible victory for Williamson in this fight contest on October 9, 2021, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool.

Known as “Trojan”, the Darlington-born fighter comes into the fight with an impressive record that sees him remaining undefeated. He may have only had 17 fights, but he has won 16 of those and drawn 1. Of the 16 victories he has had, he has shown his punching power as he has won by virtue of knockout on 12 occasions.

His form would also suggest that he is a very dangerous opponent and worthy of challenging for the Super Welterweight championship.

As mentioned, his record is unblemished but the 30-year-old will walk into the ring having stopped four of his last five opponents. Kieran Smith was beaten in April 2021 via technical knockout in his last fight, whilst he went the distance with Harry Scarff in a 10-round contest that he won via unanimous decision.

Adding those results to his second-round technical knockout of Daniel Urbanski in February 2020, his TKO of Daniel Socci in the 10th round in December 2019 and his TKO of Ben Douglas in the 7th round in October 2019, Williamson certainly looks to be an interesting challenge for Cheeseman.

Conclusion

It is clear to see that the Smith vs Fowler: Battle of Liverpool fight card presented by Matchroom Boxing was always going to be a brilliant event to watch, but the fight between Cheeseman and Williamson is arguably going to be one of the contests to look out for on October 9, 2021.