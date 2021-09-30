WBC pay tribute to Manny Pacquiao following retirement from boxing

September 30th, 2021

Emmanuel Dapidran Pacquiao, better known as Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao, has officially announced his retirement from boxing, so a uniquely fantastic and so very memorable era, comes to a close.

Manny was born on December 17, 1978 in a small town called Kibawe, Bukidnon. He achieved 62 wins, 8 losses and two draws, and has fought in eight different divisions, winning six world titles.

Pacquiao embarked upon his extraordinary history with the World Boxing Council by winning the OPBF flyweight championship in 1997 by knocking out Chokchai Chockvivat of Thailand, which earned him a chance to contest a world title. That came in 1998.

Manny was crowned WBC flyweight champion knocking out Thai Chatchai Sasakul on his own home turf. Over the years he held Green and Gold International Championships in the super bantamweight and super featherweight divisions.

In 2002, Pacquiao came to fight in the United States, offering fabulous fights and in so doing, built and guaranteed his popularity worldwide, becoming a phenomenon in his country, for his millions of fans, in the more than 7,000 islands of his homeland, each and every time he graced the ring. Then his fame increased yet further as it enwrapped and enthralled the entire World.

Among the boxers he has defeated are Agapito Sánchez, Marco Antonio Barrera, Juan Manuel Márquez, against who he won the WBC super featherweight title, David Díaz, whom he defeated to win the WBC lightweight title, Erik Morales, Ricky Hatton, Miguel Cotto against who he won the WBC Diamond belt, Shane Mosley, Antonio Margarito, to win the WBC super welterweight title, Oscar de la Hoya (All World Champions), among so many others.

“Pacman” is a boxer who has transcended sports, has developed a great political career, was a professional basketball player, as well as venturing into acting and singing. His charisma led him to be known by all, because he is a clear example of the zenith which can be achieved in Boxing, as well as in life.

The WBC and its President Mauricio Sulaimán wish Manny every success in his glittering and beaconing future. Boxing is one glorious phase of his life, but with his character, humanity and humility, there are sure to be so many more. One chapter embossed in Green and Gold letters, is completed , but there will assuredly be more pages to be written, in a biography of immense worthiness.