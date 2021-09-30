Olympic results investigated to 2016, hope for Floyd Mayweather and RJJ?

September 30th, 2021

Team USA

World Boxing News received information this week on Olympic boxing tournament results that may interest Roy Jones Jr. and Floyd Mayweather.

Boxing legends Jones and Mayweather are two of the more higher-profile names who missed out on gold medals at past Games.

Jones lost one of the worst ever in 1988 against Park Si-Hun in Seoul. For anyone with working eyeballs, Jones won that fight and the gold.

But he didn’t get the result, sending shockwaves around the sport.

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

Mayweather suffered a reverse in the 1996 Atlanta Olympics against Serafim Todorov. “Money” lost 10-9 and cried on camera after losing.

Plenty witnessing the bout thought the future pound for pound king did more than enough.

Now, those results could be looked at by a panel on the back of findings from an independent investigation.

Since then, other cases debated in the media include Anthony Joshua’s home victory at the 2012 London Games. Plus, Joe Joyce losing to Tony Yoka in 2016.

The statement reads: “Following the publication of the report for the first phase of Professor Richard McLaren’s independent investigation into boxing,

“AIBA noted the Rio 2016 boxing tournament findings with concern and confirmed that extensive reforms were implemented to ensure sporting integrity at current AIBA competitions.

“AIBA appointed Prof. McLaren. It’s part of the recognition by the current AIBA leadership that governance, sporting integrity, and financial integrity were not previously satisfactory. That there was a need for reform.

RESULTS to 2016

“Prof. McLaren will investigate not only the Rio 2016 boxing tournament but also all critical events till now to reach full transparency.

“Professor McLaren and his team have identified a system for manipulating the results of bouts at the Rio 2016 boxing tournament.

“I am determined to ensure that boxers receive a fair fight. This determination certainly got demonstrated by AIBA’s clear commitment to uncovering the truth and acting on it,” said AIBA President Umar Kremlev.

” We must now carefully examine the report. To see what steps are needed to ensure justice. What is important is that we make sure the mechanisms are in place to show that results are above suspicion.”

“President Kremlev became involved in amateur boxing as Secretary-General of the Russian Boxing Federation in 2017. He joined the AIBA board in 2018, becoming President in 2020.

“McLaren Global Sport Solutions (MGSS) will continue its work. They will investigate more recent boxing tournaments and the activity of individuals previously involved in the management and administration of AIBA.

FINDINGS

“The current AIBA administration is fully committed to taking appropriate action in the areas of sporting integrity, as well as any others where Prof McLaren’s teams make significant findings.

“AIBA hired Professor McLaren because we have nothing to hide,” continued President Kremlev. “We will work to incorporate any helpful recommendations that are made.

“We will also take legal advice concerning what action is possible against those found to have participated in any manipulation.

“There should be no place in the AIBA family for anyone who has fixed a fight.”

“Referees, judges, and technical officials being appointed to the upcoming AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, now face strict selection criteria. This includes background and other checks conducted by MGSS.

“A random selection element has been introduced during the competition. Further training will be carried out on-site, including but not limited to a module on enhanced ethics and behavioral provisions.

“Comprehensive mechanisms are in place to evaluate scoring, and scoring is now displayed live during bouts.”

Furthermore, does this mean Roy Jones Jr. and Floyd Mayweather will have their results overturned? Probably not.

But recognition that they got wronged intentionally would be a start.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.