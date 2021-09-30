Mayor Klitschko hands triumphant Usyk special World Boxing Council title

September 30th, 2021

Vitali Klitschko and Oleksandr Usyk continued their celebrations this week with a World Boxing Council title handover in Kyiv.

Former champion Klitschko, mayor of the Ukrainian city, presented the triumphant new heavyweight ruler with a special WBC belt.

As Vitali explained, it’s the first-ever green and gold strap to feature the Ukrainian flag prominently. WBC President gifted to Vital when he presented the Convention there three years ago.

“I once again congratulate you on your victory and want to present a symbolic gift to you,” said Vitali.

“You now hold four heavyweight championship belts, but you do not have a WBC belt in this category yet. And you will definitely win it!

“I am presenting you with the first WBC belt with a large Ukrainian flag, which got made for the WBC Convention that took place in Kyiv in 2018.

“This is to make you lucky and motivated! After all, your idol, Mohamed Ali, also held such a belt,” Klitschko added.

It’s a fitting way for the two-time WBC heavyweight title-holder to congratulate “Mr. I am Feel” on his recent triumph over Briton Anthony Joshua.

Usyk thanked Klitschko for his support. The champions also spoke via video link with WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL CALL

While on the call, Usyk showed Mauricio Sulaiman the belt presented by Klitschko and pointed out that this would be the next title he would win.

Usyk defeated Joshua unanimously and captured the IBF, WBA, and WBO heavyweight titles in a spectacular victory at Tottenham Stadium in London.

A triggered rematch between the pair could take place in February or March of next year.

If successful again, Usyk will be able to face the winner of Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III at the back end of 2022.

Joshua is a massive underdog to regain his titles after a poor showing.

Follow World Boxing News on social media @worldboxingnews.