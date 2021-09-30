Jaime Munguia vs Gabriel Rosado heads to California on Nov 13

September 30th, 2021

The pride of Tijuana, Jaime Munguia (37-0, 30 KOs), and the people’s champion “King” Gabriel Rosado (26-13-1, 15 KOs) are set for an all-out middleweight battle at Anaheim’s Honda Center on Saturday, November 13.

The highly anticipated event will feature two of the world’s toughest fighters in a fierce clash adding to the longstanding boxing rivalry of Mexico vs. Puerto Rico. The 12-round middleweight fight for the WBO Inter-Continental Middleweight World Championship will be live exclusively on DAZN worldwide, excluding Mexico, starting at 6:00 p.m. PT/9:00 p.m. ET.

“We are excited to give fight fans a great show between two warriors of the sport at Anaheim’s Honda Center,” said Oscar De La Hoya, Chairman, and CEO of Golden Boy. “The event is going to be full of non-stop action between two fighters who are willing to leave everything in the ring. It’s going to be a great night for fight fans, another great showing for Golden Boy boxing in Southern California.”

“As one of the premier entertainment venues in Southern California, Honda Center has proudly hosted boxing fans for countless big fights over the years.” said Kim Bedier, Senior Vice President & General Manager of ocV!BE. “We’re excited as an arena to once again work with Golden Boy and showcase championship boxing in Orange County!”

Tickets for Munguia vs. Rosado go on sale Wednesday, October 6 at 10 a.m. PT and are priced at $250, $150, $100, and $50 not including applicable service charges. Tickets will be available for purchase at ticketmaster.com. Please note that California Department of Health guidelines and other protocols relating to admission requirements may be in place for this event, which may include a requirement that all guests show proof of a negative COVID-19 test or full vaccination status.

