Vincenzo La Femina to fight Oleksandr Yegorov on Oct 1

September 29th, 2021

Talented super bantamweight Vincenzo La Femina (9-0 with 4 wins inside the distance) will fight tough Ukrainian Oleksandr Yegorov (20-6-1 with 10 KOs) on the 8 rounds distance at the Milano Boxing Night promoted on October 1 by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy, and streamed live and later on demand by DAZN.

33 years old Yegorov has a lot more experience than any other boxer that 27 years old La Femina fought. Pro since May 2010, Yegorov fought in Ukraine, Great Britain, Italy, Poland, Russia and France. In the super bantamweight division he became Ukrainian champion, WBA Continental champion and fought twice for the European championship losing on points to Gavin McDonnell in England and to Luca Rigoldi in Italy.

La Femina will have to produce the biggest performance of his career to beat Yegorov. “We promote Vincenzo since he turned professional – says Alessandro Cherchi of Opi Since 82 – and we believe in him. Yegorov is the right opponent for Vincenzo now. Vincenzo will show to the world how good he is.”

Vincenzo, how much are you training for this fight?

“I train twice a day: in the morning I do athletics for two hours and half. My athletic coach is Angelo Russo. In the afternoon I go to the gym for my boxing training for two hours and half. My boxing coach is Gianluca Lodato who works with me since I was an amateur. I turned pro in 2019. I train for six days a week. I rest on Sunday. ”

Did you change something in your training considering that Yegorov has more experience than you?

“Absolutely not. We always train seriously and with passion. I speak plural because we are a team. When I fought lesser opponents than Yegorov I had high level sparring partners and even a champion like Carmine Tommasone: i sparred with him today too.”

What opponent gave you the most trouble?

“Nicaragua’s Maycol Escobar because he fought dirty. Those kind of fighters give me more problems than skilled boxers. Romanian Catalin Ionescu, for example, is a very talented boxer, but I won every round against him. Former Italian champion Emiliano Salvini didn’t give me any problems. I was never in danger and I didn’t try to knock him out.”

Do you have a boxing idol?

“I watch many champions to try to understand their secrets. My all time favorites are Canelo Alvarez, Vasily Lomachenko, Floyd Mayweather and Sugar Ray Leonard. All outstanding boxers. I also liked Arturo Gatti because he was a fighter in the true meaning of the word.”

What’s your immediate goal?

“The Italian super bantamweight championship. I spoke to Opi Since 82 and they agree that my first title should be the Italian title.”

In the main event of the October 1 card, Daniele Scardina (19-0 with 15 KOs) will challenge Jurgen Doberstein (26-4-1 with 7 KOs) for the vacant WBO Intercontinental super middleweight title on the 10 rounds distance. For the same belt, but in the lightweight division, Francesco Patera (23-3 with 8 KOs) will face Devis Boschiero (48-6-2 with 22 KOs).

Italian welterweight champion Nicholas Esposito (14-0 with 5 KOs) will defend the belt for the first time against Emanuele Cavallucci (12-3-1) on the 10 rounds distance. Talented super welterweight Samuel Nmomah (15-0 with 4 KOs) will fight Irish champion Craig O’Brien (12-2 with 1 KO) on the 8 rounds. Hard hitting welterweight “The Albanian bear” Reshat Mati (USA, 10-0 with 7 KOs) and lightweight Sandy Ryan (U.K. 1-0) will also be in action.