Terence Crawford vs Shawn Porter PPV date and venue rubberstamped

September 29th, 2021

Terence Crawford finally gets his chance to silence the doubters when the former undisputed super-lightweight champion faces Shawn Porter.

“Bud” takes heat from fans and journalists – especially on social media, due to the plain fact his resume lacks the biggest names around.

Now, in the coming months, he gets the opportunity to face one of the best in “Showtime” Porter.

The pound-for-pound star has called out the welterweight superstars for years. His long wait for a legacy-defining fight is now over.

Crawford will defend his WBO welterweight world title and unbeaten record Saturday, Nov. 20, against the two-time welterweight champion and WBO No. 1 contender.

The event takes place at the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas.

Discussing the battle, Top Rank supremo Bob Arum believes the pair are ready to give the fans a superb feast of boxing.

“This is a fight that reminds me of all the great welterweight battles of the 1980s and 90s, two prime fighters unafraid to tackle the biggest challenge available to them,” said Arum.

“Terence has wanted a challenge like this for a very long time. I am confident he will rise to the occasion.

“Shawn Porter, however, is not an easy night for any fighter.”

Matt Kenny, Vice President, Programming & Acquisition, ESPN, added: “We are thrilled to present this blockbuster welterweight showdown exclusively on ESPN+ PPV.

“This is the kind of fight that boxing fans dream of, and we are looking forward to a tremendous event on November 20.”

TERENCE CRAWFORD vs. SHAWN PORTER

Promoted by Top Rank, in association with TGB Promotions, Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter will be a Top Rank PPV exclusively on ESPN+ in the United States at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

Tickets starting at $54 go on sale Monday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. PT and can be purchased by visiting AXS.com. Undercard information will be announced shortly.

