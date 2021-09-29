Jason Cunnigham fires warning to Brad Foster head of Oct 9 bout
JASON CUNNINGHAM has warned Brad Foster that he will be taken into “deep waters” in their triple title showdown next month.
Cunningham will be risking his European Super-Bantamweight championship, while Foster (14-0-2, 5 KOs) will defend his British and Commonwealth titles in their 12 rounder at Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Saturday October 9, live on BT.
Battle hardened Cunningham (29-6, 6KOs) caused a big upset when he took the European crown from Gamal Yafai in May, winning on points.
The Doncaster man knocked down Yafai three times and says: “There are plenty of positives about Brad, but if there is one thing I have got over him it is definitely experience.
“I just believe that it is my time and it might be a bit soon for Brad. I believe I am going to continue where I left off from Gamal Yafai.
“We haven’t seen Brad in deep waters so we don’t know what he’s like when it is time for a proper gut check.
“There is no doubt that I am his hardest test to date without a shadow of a doubt and we will see what Brad is all about.”
Cunningham, 31, who has also held Commonwealth belts at Bantamweight and Featherweight celebrates ten years as a professional in December.
He has never been beaten at Super-Bantamweight and says: “I’ve done it the hard way and come the old school route. I think I have got that bit of respect that I deserve.
“If I beat Brad I pick up the British title and become a three-weight Commonwealth champion. I don’t think many fighters have won three Commonwealth titles at different weights.
“I’m European champion also so there will only be one place to go. There is a lot riding on this fight for Brad and myself.
“If Brad loses he can have a couple years building back up, I can’t go back to that because I am early thirties.
“The world champions are all good fighters and that is a step above. When I beat Brad that is the only step to go.
“I don’t plan on being in boxing for much longer. I have had a brilliant career, I am doing all right. I want to go for it and get the biggest fights I possibly can.
“I know what I want to make for the rest of my career, but health is wealth and I don’t see myself going on too long in this game.”
The British, Commonwealth and European Super-Bantamweight title fight between Brad Foster and Jason Cunningham headlines a night of Championship boxing at Utilita Arena, Birmingham on Saturday October 9.
In a Midlands derby Nottingham’s Ekow Essuman (15-0, 6 KOs) will make the first defence of his British Welterweight crown when he faces Kingswinford’s Danny Ball (10-0-1, 4 KOs).
Former World Light-Heavyweight title challenger, Callum Johnson (19-1, 14 KOs) returns in a ten rounder against tough Russian Server Emurlaev.
English Bantamweight champion Liam Davies (10-0, 5 KOs) will also be in action.
