Fighter Locker clients go 12-1 over an eight-day stretch

September 29th, 2021

While it’s challenging enough during the pandemic to even get boxers into fights, during a recent 8-day stretch from September 18 through 25, members of the Fighter Locker stable won 12 of 13 fights.

The hot stretch started in Galveston, Texas back on Sept. 18th, when undefeated Colorado super middleweight Shawn “The Amazing” McCalman (9-0, 5 KOs) knocked out Jaime Barbosa (21-19) in the opening round, and stablemate Miranda Reyes (4-0, 2 KOs), of Houston, stopped super lightweight Erica Donnelly (0-1) in three rounds.

Last Thursday in the Dominican Republic, Fighter Locker was had four fighters in action at home: 2-time Olympian Leonel de los Santos (4-0, 4 KOs) knocked out Jaime Mariano (2-10-2) in the third round, cruiserweight Roki “Rocky” Berroa (1-0) won a 4-round unanimous decision over Orlando Peralto Beltran (0-1), super welterweight Orlando Perez Zapata (9-0, 6 KOs) stopped Anyelo Munoz (18-20) in three, super welterweight Juan Solano (1-0) won his pro debut with an opening-round KO of Dioni Candelaria (0-3).

The lone non-winning Fighter Locker boxer was New Haven (CT) super welterweight Jimmy “Quiet Storm” Williams (18-6-2, 6 KOs), the UBO International and ABF USA champion, who dropped a 10-round decision in last Friday’s main event in Hartford to Greg Vendetti (23-4-1, 12 KOs) for the vacant WBC USNBC Silver Super Welterweight Championship.

On the same night in Dedham, Massachusetts, ABF American West and NBA Continental Champion RayJay “The Destroyer” Bermudez (14-0, 11 KOs), fighting out of Albany, New York, registered a second-round technical knockout of Philip Adyaka (7-15) in the main event.

The following night at the same Dedham venue, Fighter Locker had five winners as Lawrence (MA) super lightweight Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (12-0, 10 KOs) shutout Danny Flores (15-25-1, 8 KOs) for a 8-round decision, Springfield, MA welterweight Eric “Gladiator” Goff (4-0, 3 KOs) posted a first-round knockout of Luciano Santos (0-2), pro-debuting Kansas City (KS) super lightweight Marcus Davidson (1-0, 1 KO) blasted out Austin Reed Ward (0-9) in round one, Dorchester (MA) featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. drilled Chakem Brooks (0-1) in two rounds, and Irish cruiserweight Thomas O’Toole (1-0, 1 KO) turned in an promising pro debut by stopping Francisco Ariri Neto (1-15, 1 KO) in the first.

“Thirteen fights in 8 days is a great stretch for my company and coming away 12-1 is pretty close to perfect,” Fighter Locker president Ryan Roach said. “We lost a tough decision with Jimmy, but he showed some heart and won over some new fans. It was very challenging organizing it all beforehand, but we got it done and we were very successful. I am very fortunate to keep my fighters this active.

“I am only able to do so with the relationships I have developed with promoters. I made a promise to my fighters that I would keep them active, and I have delivered, They have also delivered by winning. What we have built at Fighter Locker has been special and I am looking forward to 2022. My goal to win a title in 2020-2021 was derailed by the pandemic. A lot of my fighters are in position to fight for a title soon, so I am very happy. We are not slowing down the next three months. We have a lot of fights already slotted and look to continue our streak. It is humbling how many fighters reach out daily to sign with my company. I think that is all due to the activity of my fighters.”