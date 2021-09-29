Adelaida Ruiz stops Nancy Franco for WBC Silver championship

September 29th, 2021

Lina Baker

MARVNATION presented an outstanding nine-bout professional boxing card this past Saturday night at the infamous Pico Rivera Sports Arena. Marvnation united Boxing, Music and Pop Ups all under one event bringing you the first ever BOX FEST 2021.

In the main event of the evening, ADELAIDA “La Cobra” RUIZ, (10-0-1, 5KOs), of Los Angeles, CA becomes the WBC Women’s Silver Super Flyweight Champion after defeating Mexico’s NANCY “La Chatita” FRANCO, (19-15-2, 5 KOs), by KO in the 9th round. Referee Raul Caiz Jr. stopped the fight and one minute and 20 seconds, after seeing Franco take too much punishment and not throwing back.

” I’m a single mom of three kids, I have two jobs, plus training to become a world Champion. Most days I don’t get to see my children until about 9pm. Today I was able to show them why, because I’m fighting for them, I’m fighting for a dream and now I’m much closer to that dream with this Championship Belt.” – Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz

RESULTS FROM UNDERCARD

Rudy “El Tiburon” Garcia (12-0, 2 KOs) defeats Ronaldo Solis (4-2, 3 KOs) by unanimous decision in a six round featherweight bout.

Tenochtitlan Nava (8-2-1, 1 KO) and Adrian Leyva (2-2-1) end in a split decision after a four round featherweight contest.

Former WBC Super Middleweight Champion Maricela “La Diva” Cornejo (14-5, 5 KOs) comes back to the Middleweight division and defeats Miranda Barber (2-3, 1 KO) by unanimous decision. Ringside were Claressa Shields and Raquel Miller watching who can potentially be a future opponent.

Alejandro “Pin Pon” Reyes (4-0, 3 KOs) wins impressively by knockout against Mexico’s Manuel Lara (2-7, 0 KOs) in a four round Super Lightweight contest.

Ontario’s Ernesto “Tito” Mercado (2-0, 2 KOs) wins in the first round against Nicaragua’s Osmel Mayorga (2-2, 1 KO) after his corner stops the fight, ruling a referee technical decision.

Norwalk’s Japethlee Llamido (5-0, 2 KOs) defeats Victor Saravia (1-2, 1 KO) by unanimous decision after a four round contest.

Guadalajara’s Carlos Rodriguez defeats Craig Wilkerson (1-1, 0 KO) in his pro debut by knockout in the first round.

Long Beach’s Tyrrell “Dirty Left” Washington (4-0, 3 KOs) wins by unanimous decision against Mexico’s Rodrigo Solis (4-8, 2 KOs) in a four round Welterweight contest.

A special tribute to the late boxer, Jeanette Zacarias Zapata, was done before the main event, Ruiz vs. Franco, honoring her life and family. Promoter Marvin Rodriguez also did a special presentation to the owner of Pico Rivera Sports Arena, Fernando Lopez, thanking him for opening the doors of the arena to the sport of Boxing.

“I’m here to support Boxing, to help young prospects accomplish their dreams, but its thanks to people like Fernando Lopez who open their doors to us, the community of Boxing. He helps Marvnation make our events possible.” – Marvin Rodriguez