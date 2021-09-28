Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk is “undisputed heavyweight porn” for 2022

September 28th, 2021

The prospect of Tyson Fury facing Oleksandr Usyk in an undisputed heavyweight bonanza next year has purist boxing fans drooling at the prospect.

Usyk’s win over Anthony Joshua and status in any rematch opens the door for a massive battle with Fury at the back end of 2022.

Provided Fury comes through Deontay Wilder on October 9th, one of the most skill-filled bouts of this generation could be on the cards.

As he proved on Saturday night in London, Usyk is a wonderfully talented boxer who could beat anyone in the world and any given day. That includes Fury, although pitting the two together is undoubtedly as close to “heavyweight boxing porn” as you could get.

The pugilistic world is possibly just two fights away from the clash becoming a reality. Fury is first up in his trilogy against Wilder.

Looking at Fury’s inactivity over the past few years, there’s the potential that ending his saga with “The Bronze Bomber” on a winning note would lead to another year out of the ring for “The Gypsy King.”

This scenario would leave all eyes on the Usyk vs. Joshua rematch, which hopefully Fury would attend at ringside to spike interest.

HEAVYWEIGHT TALENT

A repeat triumph for Usyk would then set up one of the most talent-stacked top division battles in some years.

Two other scenarios do lurk on the flipside, though. Both Wilder and Joshua do have the punching power to re-write the script.

A win for either or both would turn the whole idea on its head.

But for now, fans can dream of an Usyk vs. Fury super-fight at 200 pounds plus. It’s a contest that would ultimately crown the best heavyweight of a generation – once and for all.

Now-ranked number two in the pound for pound ratings, Usyk is currently the number one at the weight class due to Fury’s lack of action.

Fury will unarguably want to pit his wits against the Ukrainian master due to that simple fact. But only if he does regain top spot with another triumph against career rival Wilder.

What a time to be a heavyweight!

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.