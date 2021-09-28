Sergio Martinez grabs debated decision to continue comeback at 46

September 28th, 2021

Former middleweight force Sergio Martinez is now three wins into his return from a six-year ring absence after the Argentine’s latest effort.

The ex-world champion, known as “Maravilla,” made another appearance at 46 to defeat the Englishman, Brian Rose.

Martinez’s victory came via a unanimous but debated decision in the primary fight at the Plaza de Toros de Valdemoro in Madrid.

A ten rounds fight, at 160 pounds [Martinez weighed a pound over] got won by Martínez. Judges` scorecards read 96-94, 96-94, and 97-94, all favoring the adopted Spaniard.

The fight was keenly contested. Born in Quilmes and living in Madrid, the Argentine boxer weathered a bad moment in the second round. He subsequently recovered and imposed his great experience.

Martinez dropped Rose in the eighth round, but the British boxer quickly got to his feet.

Also, the card’s promoter with his company Maravillabox Promotions, Martinez, improved his record to 54-3-2, with 30 knockouts.

SERGIO MARTINEZ

After the contest, Martinez revealed that he would fight again in December as he hopes to one day contest a title again.

“One more step,” said Martinez. “The third win in a row since my return.

“This time against a tougher opponent like Brian Rose. Thank you all for your support. In December, we’ll see you back up in the ring,” he added.

BRIAN ROSE

Regarding Rose, the Blackpool man is convinced he did enough to win.

“Always a tough ask coming over here and getting my hand raised. But I know I beat and outboxed a legend tonight. So do most people in that bull ring.

“Respect to Sergio Martinez for giving me the opportunity. I hope he goes on to achieve another world title 🤝

“I’m smiling because the most important thing tonight was getting home to my family, safe and healthy.

“Whatever I decide to do next, I know I’ve got so much to look forward to when I get home.

