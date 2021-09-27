Welterweight Mykal Fox hits back at shock fight controversy development

September 27th, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Welterweight contender Mykal Fox hit back at the startling decision to revoke a no-decision against his fight with Gabriel Maestre last month.

Fox soundly out-scored Maestre to everyone who has eyeballs on August 7th, only to be robbed on the scorecards by the judges.

Initially, the World Boxing Association opened an investigation into the scoring and subsequent racist tweets of judge Gloria Martinez Rizzo.

Having suspended Rizzo indefinitely, WBA President Gilberto Mendoza lobbied with the Minnesota Commission to squash the result.

At first, a no-decision became the verdict. It’s been since revealed that this is no longer the case.

Lance Pugmire, who spoke to Mike Mazzulli of the Association of Boxing Commissions, outlined the situation.

“We didn’t talk on it here, but Mazzulli tells me the Minnesota commission will not change the horrific decision in Gabriel Maestre’s favor over Mykal Fox to a no-decision,” he said.

It wasn’t long before Fox responded to Pugmire’s information.

The fighter stated: “Gave this business my heart. It gave me the finger.”

He then turned his attention to a potential rematch, having dismissed battling Maestre again in the past.

“If I end up back in the ring with Maestre, I’ll be stronger and faster. He’ll just be older.”

Finally, Fox labeled the whole debacle “The Minnesota Screw Job.”

Gave this business my heart, it gave me the finger.

WELTERWEIGHT STATUS

It’s a blow to the WBA’s attempts to sort out the mess of their championship haul in the sport.

There are 28 recognized WBA title-holders from the seventeen divisions, with 147 pounds one of the worst.

Before Manny Pacquiao lost to Yordenis Ugas, five fighters held some straps at the weight.

If Fox and Maestre compete in the ring again, the interim version will not be on the line. That is no longer possible since the WBA abolished the status following criticism.

They recently released a statement on their intentions to make one champion at 147.

“Yordenis Ugas will defend his title against Eimantas Stanionis. [Gold Champion] Jamal James will do the same against Radzhab Butaev in the first stage.

“The WBA’s title reduction plan has been a priority for the organization. It has been trying to move forward in many ways.

“This “Box-Off” is an excellent opportunity to settle the 147-pound situation with great bouts between the top-ranked fighters.”

Adding Fox vs. Maestre II to that mix would only cause further confusion.

