One Pay Per View price point revealed for Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder III

September 27th, 2021

Networks revealed one of the two major price points for Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III on Monday ahead of the substantial heavyweight clash on October 9.

Information for the United Kingdom broadcast followed the United States version from the weekend.

The difference between the UK and US releases was that the former announced the price.

Fury v Wilder: The Trilogy is available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £24.95 in the UK and €29.99 in Ireland.

The WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles are on the line at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Coverage starts from midnight Saturday, October 9

Fight fans across the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to the highly anticipated heavyweight world title fight between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

Fury and Wilder will put their long-running feud to bed as they face off for a third and final time with the WBC and The Ring heavyweight belts on the line, as well as an action packed undercard.

The trilogy fight comes after the two fighters previously met in 2018 and 2020. The first fight ended in a draw and was remembered for the twelfth-round knockdown before the ‘Gypsy King’ miraculously got up from the canvas to beat the count.

The second battle in 2020 was a more one-sided affair, with Fury outclassing Wilder and forcing a stoppage in round seven. With plenty at stake, the third and final installment will be a classic between two world-class heavyweights.

Fans will be able to watch all the build-up and undercard. Plus the main card of Fury v Wilder: The Trilogy exclusively live on BT Sport Box Office.

The PPV main card will start at midnight on BT Sport Box Office, costing just £24.95 in the UK (€29.99 in Ireland) and can be watched through BT TV or online via the web or the BT Sport Box Office App, Virgin TV, or Sky:

FURY vs. WILDER III on US PPV

The US PPV gets split between the two broadcasters who televised the rematch last year.

No price is confirmed yet.

ESPN and FOX Sports will jointly present the much-anticipated Fury vs. Wilder III heavyweight championship fight Saturday, October 9, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV pits the unbeaten WBC and lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) against former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs).

The third match between the two giants – Fury stands 6’9” while Wilder is 6’7” – will conclude one of boxing’s most storied heavyweight trilogies.

The trilogy came after a controversial draw in December 2018. The first fight saw Fury rise from a pair of knockdowns. Then, in the dramatic February 2020 rematch, Fury flipped the script and knocked out Wilder in the seventh round.

Before the main event, three other heavyweight bouts will get aired.

Efe “The One and Only” Ajagba versus Frank “The Cuban Flash” Sanchez in a battle of unbeatens. And a hotly anticipated rematch between Robert “The Nordic Nightmare” Helenius and Adam “Babyface” Kownacki. Plus, rising American superstar Jared “The Real Big Baby” Anderson against fellow unbeaten Vladimir Tereshkin.

The two-bout undercard broadcast starts at 7 p.m. ET /4 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FS1, and Fox Deportes.

Preliminary fights will stream live on the ESPN App and the FOX Sports App at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder – Pre-Fight Programming

ESPN and FOX linear networks will air a variety of pre-fight programming.

There are one-hour reviews of the first two fights, parts two and three of the 30-minute all-access Inside Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III, and the behind-the-scenes one-hour special Countdown: Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder III.

Live fight-week coverage will include Wednesday’s press conference at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and FS1 and Friday’s weigh-in at 5 p.m. on ESPN2 and FS2. In addition, Max on Boxing with Max Kellerman will air Friday evening.

