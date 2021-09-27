Watch: Tyson Fury discusses controversial Deontay Wilder mega-saga

September 27th, 2021

Tyson Fury went through all the bullet points of his heavyweight mega-saga with American rival Deontay Wilder from the first incidents to the last.

Fury spent an interview with BT Sport in which he reflects on the events of his previous two fights with Wilder ahead of their trilogy fight on October 9.

The video is taken from BT Sport’s new Rise of The Rivalry program and features key lines on:

How he got up in the last round of the first fight.

How the split decision draw was the best thing that could have happened to him.

Wilder’s ring walk attire in the second fight.

His thoughts and emotions during the second fight.

How the referee saved Wilder’s life and career in the second fight.

BT Sport Box Office will show Fury v Wilder: The Trilogy exclusively live in the UK on Saturday, October 9.

For more info, go to www.bt.com/sportboxoffice.

TYSON FURY vs. DEONTAY WILDER PAY PER VIEW

ESPN and FOX Sports will jointly present the much-anticipated Fury vs. Wilder III heavyweight championship fight Saturday, October 9, at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The ESPN+ PPV and FOX Sports PPV pits the unbeaten WBC and lineal champion Tyson “The Gypsy King” Fury (30-0-1, 21 KOs) against former heavyweight champion Deontay “The Bronze Bomber” Wilder (42-1-1, 41 KOs).

The third match between the two giants – Fury stands 6’9” while Wilder is 6’7” – will conclude one of boxing’s most storied heavyweight trilogies.

The trilogy came after a controversial draw in December 2018. The first fight saw Fury rise from a pair of knockdowns.

Then, in the dramatic February 2020 rematch, Fury flipped the script and knocked out Wilder in the seventh round.

The two-bout undercard broadcast starts at 7 p.m. ET /4 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes, FS1, and Fox Deportes.

Preliminary fights will stream live on the ESPN App and the FOX Sports App at 4:30 p.m. ET/1:30 p.m. PT.

