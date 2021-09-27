Irish champion Craig O’Brien talks Samuel Nmomah clash

September 27th, 2021

Irish super welterweight champion Craig O’Brien (12-2 with 1 KO) will fight talented Samuel Nmomah (15-0 with 4 victories inside the distance) on the 8 rounds distance at Milano Boxing Night promoted by Opi Since 82-Matchroom-DAZN at Allianz Cloud in Milan, Italy on October 1 and streamed live and later on demand by DAZN.

Pro since February 2015, 31 years old Craig “The Iron” O’Brien trains at Celtic Warriors Gym in Dublin, Ireland, with coach Packie Collins. In his last two fights, O’Brien lost on points to British Kieron Conway and then won on points by split decision against Polish Daniel Przewieslik whom he should have beaten easily. Beating Samuel Nmomah in a convincing way is essential to O’Brien.

Pro since December 2016, 24 years old Samuel Nmomah built his career in Milan fighting seven times at Principe theater, once at Superstudio Più and twice at Allianz Cloud.

Craig, when you knew that you would have foght Samuel Nmomah?

“Six weeks ago my manager told me that I would have fought on October 1 in Milan, but against another opponent. Shortly after that, the opponent was changed. I didn’t know Samuel Nmomah. and I don’t know him now because I don’t like to watch videos of my opponents. What counts is that I feel good and therefore I am sure to win.”

How much do you train?

“Twice a day, every day. My sparring partners are great and this makes me feel even more confident to win.”

Do you consider yourself a boxer or a fighter?

“I am a boxer who accepts the brawl. I don’t put myself in one category because I can do both things and you will see it on October 1.”

On March 3, 2018 you defeated Jay Byrne conquering the Irish championship. Is that your biggest win?

“Yes and I want to say something: I am still the Irish super welterweight champion. I have not defended the title yet and therefore I never lost it.”

Do you have a boxing idol?

“I liked a lot Ricky Hatton, who was a great idol in the U.K. and Ireland.”

In the main event of the October 1 card, Daniele Scardina (19-0 with 15 KOs) will challenge Jurgen Doberstein (26-4-1 with 7 KOs) for the vacant WBO Intercontinental super middleweight title on the 10 rounds distance. For the same belt, but in the lightweight division, Francesco Patera (23-3 with 8 KOs) will face Devis Boschiero (48-6-2 with 22 KOs).

Italian welterweight champion Nicholas Esposito (14-0 with 5 KOs) will defend the belt for the first time against Emanuele Cavallucci (12-3-1) on the 10 rounds distance. Super bantamweight prospect Vincenzo La Femina (9-0 with 4 KOs) will face Ukrainian Oleksandr Yegorov (Ukraine, 20-6-1 with 10 KOs) on the 8 rounds distance. Hard hitting welterweight “The Albanian bear” Reshat Mati (USA, 10-0 with 7 KOs) and lightweight Sandy Ryan (U.K. 1-0) will also be in action.