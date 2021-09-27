Heavyweight Hemi Ahio features on Amir Khan Fight Night next month

September 27th, 2021

‘THE TONGAN TYSON’ Hemi Ahio will use his big showdown at the Amir Khan Fight Night at La Perle, Dubai, UAE, on Saturday, October 16, to show he’s the real fighting deal.

Undefeated Ahio (17-0, 12 KOs), who has ten KO’s inside the first two rounds, faces Dubai’s KO sensation Mohammad Ali Bayat Farid in an explosive heavyweight collision for the (17-2-1, 17 KO’s) for the Vacant WBC Asia Heavyweight Championship.

The aggressive New Zealand crowd-pleaser born to Tongan parents carries power and hand speed that has drawn comparisons to the legendary Mike Tyson.

All funds generated at the A-list event where the world’s top crypto investors settle their differences will be donated to the humanitarian work undertaken by the Amir Khan Foundation.

Ahio, 31, who trains in his home city Auckland at the City Kickboxing gym under Doug Viney, said: “Winning this title will open doors to fighting higher-ranked fighters so I get known.

“I would like to spend time in Britain boxing because there seem to be some good Heavyweights.

“The only problem we have in New Zealand is that there aren’t constantly shows like there are in Britain and the United States.

“In terms of training, I love it in New Zealand because we have some excellent boxing teachers and coaches, but perhaps that is something to think about.”

A win in the UAE will help Ahio earn a top 15 ranking with the WBC, whose world Heavyweight title will be on the line when Tyson Fury defends against Deontay Wilder on October 9.

Ahio, who has won five of his last six contests by KO, added: “I would love to fight the French boxer Tony Yoka. He is making his way up and is really technical.

“Of course, I would jump in there with Fury, Wilder, or Anthony Joshua, but Yoka may have something they don’t.

“I always like studying techniques when I am in the ring with these big dudes, and I’d enjoy fighting Yoka before them, especially with his skill set and frame.

“There was talk of fighting Joe Parker in an all-New Zealand fight, but it died down pretty quickly.

“I have met Joe once or twice, and he is a good guy. I would love to get in the ring with him if I was given a chance.”

Even though Bayat Farid’s 17 wins have come inside the distance, Ahio has no concerns about his rival.

“I have no idea about Farid and have zero knowledge of him. I just know that I am meant to be fighting him,” explained Ahio, who knocked out 7ft 2in American Julius Long when he last fought in February.

“The only thing I am worried about is my training. I have not even looked at his record, who or where he has boxed.

“When I get to Dubai, I will take a look at his fights, but right now, I am just putting in the work.”

