Pot Shots: Fury vs Joshua off the table, Lenin Castillo OK after brutal KO

September 27th, 2021

Ian Walton

A fight between Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua is long gone after Saturday night’s Pay Per View that also saw Lenin Castillo cause serious concern.

Following Oleksandr Usyk’s masterful performance against Joshua that saw the Ukrainian take the heavyweight titles, promoter Frank Warren has admitted a Fury fight is dead in the water.

Fury’s promoter made his comments in the wake of witnessing Usyk score a unanimous decision in London.

“I don’t see it happening now. If it did happen, what would Tyson have done to him? It wouldn’t have gone twelve rounds,” Warren told The BBC.

“Tyson would have destroyed him. Absolutely. The unification fight was there, such a big fight. Heartbreaking.

“What would Tyson Fury have done to Joshua? A better chin, bigger puncher.”

Fury vs. Joshua was a $300 million fight, reportedly, but got scrapped when Deontay Wilder won an arbitration.

“The Gypsy King” stated he’d have had to pay $80 million to Wilder if he’d fought AJ instead. In hindsight, maybe giving Wilder $80m and keeping the other $220m between them wouldn’t have been such a bad idea.

LENIN CASTILLO

Light-heavyweight Lenin Castillo – the man brutalized by Callum Smith in two rounds on the Usyk vs. Joshua undercard, has reported he recovered.

Castillo caused massive concern when hitting the canvas and shaking uncontrollably before being stretchered out of the ring unconscious.

The Dominican has since confirmed he’s okay after undergoing tests at the hospital.

“Thank you all for your prayers. Everything is fine according to the studies [tests] carried out [by doctors],” said Castillo.

Smith was supposed to be easing in as this was his first foray up at 175 pounds. “Mundo” did what no other light-heavyweight could do to Castillo, including Marcus Browne and world champion Dmitry Bivol.

A step up in class could follow quickly after a superb victory by the Liverpool man.

