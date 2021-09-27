Deontay Wilder spars a “Nightmare” – looks in phenomenal shape

September 27th, 2021

Bombzqaud

Deontay Wilder got some excellent preparation for his trilogy clash with Tyson Fury as the former heavyweight champion readies to break from training.

“The Bronze Bomber” spent time inside the ropes with the in-form Robert Helenius, known as “The Nordic Nightmare,” for obvious reasons.

Wilder, as WBN reported last week, boasted abdominal muscles busting through his shirt. The one-time WBC ruler looks in truly phenomenal shape.

Wilder couldn’t be happier about how his prep has come along when discussing camp with new trainer Malik Scott.

“I feel amazing. It’s past good or great. This time that has passed has been great for me,” Wilder told PBC Podcast.

“With the more time that’s passed, the more that we’ve been able to work on different little things and perfect them. You can’t always be perfect, but that doesn’t mean you can’t train to be perfect.”

On how his “odd” partnership with the “Odd Guy” came about, Wilder added: “Malik Scott is a wonderful person and trainer. We met years ago, sparring with Tomasz Adamek.

“We clicked right away, and we’ve formed a real bond and brotherhood. I have so much love around me in this camp that I’m not dwelling on anything negative.

“We’re having fun while learning and creating things together during training camp.

“That’s just the passion that we have to become two-time heavyweight champion of the world.”

DEONTAY WILDER HAPPY

Concluding with a message to his fans ahead of his trip to Las Vegas, Wilder said: “I appreciate the love from my true fans.

“I’ve received so many messages from people of all walks of life. Now we’re back again for redemption and retaliation on October 9. The BombZquad is back.

“This has hands down been the best training camp I’ve had in my entire career. Sometimes you need events to happen in life to bring about changes that you need.

“We’ve had no distractions, and I’m just in a happy state mentally, physically, emotionally, and spiritually.”

After the new heavyweight king, Oleksandr Usyk, defeated Anthony Joshua – there is considerable anticipation for Fury vs. Wilder III.

Fury vs. Wilder III is live on ESPN, FOX Sports, and BT Sport Pay Per View in the United States and the UK next week.

