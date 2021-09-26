George Foreman asks “who is AJ?” as Lennox Lewis praises “boxing 101”

September 26th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Two former heavyweight champions and boxing greats in George Foreman and Lennox Lewis, aired their thoughts on another loss for Anthony Joshua.

At Tottenham’s London Stadium, Joshua was defeated in style by Oleksandr Usyk and once again exposed as a mediocre top division ruler.

Carried to the title against the weakest opposition possible, Joshua is no longer in possession of a belt and unlikely to beat Usyk in the rematch.

Foreman, the oldest heavyweight champion of all time, questioned Joshua’s desire to win at the very highest level.

“Saw the Joshua vs. Usyk fight. AJ seemed afraid? He lost his identity. (should I be cautious, go twelve, and attack with my power?)

“Usyk typical southpaw “if you won’t hit me, I’ll be award and hit you.” There was something wrong, not AJ [in there] he took his punishments. Who are you, AJ?

“[Joshua] Just needs help in training; that much on the line you need big training camp. Keep his trainer, but bring in help.

“Joshua has a future and lots of ability, but he has got to learn to push his buttons. Some corners are just waiting on their fees; while we push for our destiny.

“AJ just seems confused I’ve been there. Too many in his ear. Make up your mind and be yourself. “A puncher!”

On Usyk, Foreman stated: “Well, high congratulations to the Heavyweight King. Usyk is the future for boxing now. “Come and get me,” He can say now to them all.

Lennox Lewis, another extraordinary specimen at 200 pounds plus, added his thoughts. He seemed to elude to Joshua potentially cutting corners, as Foreman did.

“Usyk showed his pedigree in the ring tonight. Amateur Champion. Olympic Gold medalist. Undisputed Cruiserweight Champion and now World Heavyweight champion.

“It pays to take the long road, put in the hard work, and aggressively go after your goals.

LENNOX LEWIS – 101

Have to give it up to Usyk on a great tactical performance tonight. For Anthony Joshua, it’s not the end of the road.

“You can’t be so tentative or wait till the eighth round to turn it on. Learn from this and improve.”

He later added: “Boxing 101 – Usyk!”

Whether Joshua can re-learn everything he needs to compete against the best heavyweights in the division is up for hot debate.

The likes of Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury, Andy Ruiz Jr. (when fit), and Uysk all seem a cut above him and why he avoided facing most of them until forced to do so.

Extremely wise words from Foreman and Lewis.

