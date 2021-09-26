Campbell Hatton lost to Sonny Martinez and everybody knows it

September 26th, 2021

Eddie Keogh

Campbell Hatton celebrated a win in the ring on Saturday night, but deep down, the youngster knows that he shouldn’t still be an unbeaten professional boxer.

“Hurricane” lost the fight by at least five rounds to one when going up again tough Spaniard Sonny Martinez.

Sadly, Martinez got robbed of his greatest night simply because of surname and status. This kind of result seems to be standard on any massive show in the UK.

We all witnessed the same thing, but referee Marcus McDonnell amazingly made up his own story.

Promoter Lou DiBella led the opposition.

“The Hatton decision was just rubbish. He lost. Period,” said DiBella.

“They probably just deprived that poor kid who lost the greatest moment of his life in boxing. Just sad. I’m so jaded at this point and tired of it all.”

Brian McIntyre, the trainer of welterweight champion Terence Crawford, added: “That Hatton kid lost that fight.”

Boxing reporter Dan Rafael might have said it best when he stated: “Hatton is getting tattooed.

“The cynic in me says he’ll get the decision anyway. Only the referee is scoring.”

McDonnell posted on social media earlier in the night as he arrived at the show. It wasn’t long before that post proved a breeding ground for criticism.

“Shambles. Absolute shambles of a decision,” said one.

Another added: “That is a disgrace to give that result! Ruined.”

A final one put a meme saying “100% corruption” to show their disgust.

CAMPBELL HATTON LOST

For an experienced referee, who’s actually in the ring with two fighters, to be incapable of giving the correct result shows that referees should no longer be able to score fights.

The UK seems to be the only place in the modern world that allows this type of thing. It makes these kinds of decisions more manageable.

Campbell Hatton lost the fight and should be contemplating his first defeat. Sonny Martinez should be celebrating.

The fact they have alternative promoters made all the difference here. Sad.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.