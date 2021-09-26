Anthony Joshua exposed again, dominated, battered by Oleksandr Usyk

September 26th, 2021

On Saturday night, Oleksandr Usyk provided a masterclass of boxing when dethroning the now-former heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua.

The outstanding Ukrainian battered and dominated Joshua throughout the contest to take a unanimous decision on the road again.

Usyk crowned himself the king of the division given the inactivity of Tyson Fury and now has a clutch of title belts in his possession.

“Mr. I Am Feel” took the contest to AJ from off, pumping out the jab and bamboozling the bigger man. Usyk again exposed Joshua’s distinct lack of skills at this level for everyone to see.

Like against Andy Ruiz Jr. when the American-Mexican blasted him out, Joshua had no answer for what transpired in the ring.

Even before the contest, and like when facing Ruiz, Joshua looked tentative when entering the ring and didn’t seem to be present in the room.

That kind of amateurish attitude will always get taken advantage of, especially at the type of level Usyk operates.

To his credit, Usyk took it to the champion and was in complete control for most of the contest. He rode Joshua’s feeble attempts to land a haymaker and hurt the ex-ruler on many occasions.

His record on the road stakes a strong case for being the pound for pound number one ahead of Canelo Alvarez. At present, though, he may have to make do with the number two spot.

But boxing is alive again with this victory as we have an exceptional boxer at the top of the tree. This scenario hasn’t been the case for a long time.

OLEKSANDR USYK REMATCH

Even with a rematch looming, it will take a hell of a lot better technician than Joshua to overthrow Usyk on top of his game.

Hopefully, those involved will stage the second fight on neutral soil as this is the least Usyk deserves.

That performance ranks up there with the most dominant in mandatory world title fights for some years.

It couldn’t have happened to a more likable and fascinating man. Well done, Usyk!

Everyone must now ask questions about how Anthony Joshua could keep the world heavyweight title for so long and hold it to ransom.

Our sport can now breathe again as Usyk is a massive favorite to win when they meet again.

WBN predicted that Usyk may be fighting Deontay Wilder for the undisputed title in 2022. Well, we are halfway there.

