Top stars to compete for prize money at 2021 AIBA Men’s World Championships

September 25th, 2021

AIBA celebrates a month to go until the XXI Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade, Serbia. On October 24th, the grand opening ceremony on the Štark Arena will give a start to the AIBA major competition.

Two days of finals are scheduled for November 5th-6th with six weight categories on the first day and seven on the second.

Top athletes from dozens of countries are registered to take part in the event so far; the registration is still open until October 4th.

Andy Cruz Gomez, Julio La Cruz, Lazaro Alvares Estrada, Arlen Lopez, Roniel Iglesias from Cuba; Keno Machado, Abner Teixeira, Wanderson de Oliveira from Brazil; Hovhannes Bachkov from Armenia; Yuberjen Martinez Rivas from Colombia; Eumir Marcial from the Philippines; Saken Bibossinov from Kazakhstan; Sanjeet Sanjeet from India; Hasanboy Dusmatov, Shakhobiddin Zoirov, Mirazizbek Mirzahalilov, Abdulmalik Khalokov, Shakhram Giyasov from Uzbekistan; Salvatore Cavallaro, Simone Fiori, Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine from Italy; Loren Alfonso Dominguez from Azerbaijan and others are among the stars of the tournament.

For the first time in AIBA’s 75-year history, medal winners at the forthcoming AIBA World Boxing Championships will be rewarded with significant prize money from AIBA. The prize money fund has been set at $2,6 million USD.

The prize for first place is $100 000 USD. Silver medalists receive $50 000 USD, and both bronzes in each weight category receive $25 000 USD.

AIBA World Boxing Championships schedule (all CET)

October 24, 19:00 – Grand Opening Ceremony

October 25 – November 2, 13:00 and 18:00 – Preliminaries

November 3 – rest day

November 4, 13:00 and 18:00 – semi-finals

November 5-6, 18:00 – finals