Sanchez vs O’Quinn undercard results from Broken Arrow

September 25th, 2021

Russian middleweight Timur Kerefov (now 12-0, 6 KO) put in a workmanlike performance in outpointing Jamaica, Queens, New York’s determined but outgunned Devaun Lee (now 10-8-1, 5 KO) over 10 rounds in the chief untelevised supporting bout of tonight’s ‘Rumble in the Rose District’ event, a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader presented by Salita Promotions and held outside in downtown Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Kerfefov, now living and training in Detroit, stifled the offense of Lee by constantly turning him and working the angles. Lee never stopped trying, but the 298-12 former amateur star Kerefov had too many weapons and physical advantages in speed and strength to be bested.

A tough customer who knows all the tricks, Kerefov was warned several times for using his head but was not penalized. Lee never seemed hurt by any of the Russian’s shots but his frustration with not being able to catch the elusive Russian was evident.

The scores were a dominating 100-90 by all three judges.

Detroit-based middleweight Marlon Harrington (now 4-0, 3 KO) overcame the curse of the awkward but tough MMA opponent by pounding out a unanimous four-round decision over Herlong, California’s Justin Baesman (now 0-2).

Harrington had things all his way throughout but couldn’t find the right timing for a finishing shot. Basesman can take a punch and, to his credit, didn’t do much running or holding to run out the clock. Post-fight, he celebrated joyfully after having survived the full distance.

The scores were 40-36 by all three judges.

“Coming off a bicep injury, I felt pretty good early and then the layoff set in a bit,” said Harrington, post-fight. “Once I warmed up, I was ok. He was a tough guy and real awkward. He came to fight though. I hit him with shots that put other people to sleep.”

Harrington says having his KO streak ended was inevitable. “It’s bittersweet having the streak ended, but it had to happen eventually,” he said, “You can’t go your whole career knocking guys out and not getting hit back.”

Oxnard, California’s former world title challenger Hugo Centeno Jr. (28-3-1, 15 KO) kept active with a two-round TKO of Tennessee veteran Kenneth Council (11-5-1, 8 KO).

Centeno had a look at Council for a round and then unloaded his world-class skills in round two. Council was down once and taking a two-fisted pounding before the action was stopped at 2:52 of the second.