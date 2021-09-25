Joshua vs Usyk: Preview, prediction, running order, ring walks, TV stream

September 25th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Joshua vs. Usyk: WBN information regarding the Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk heavyweight title fight. Including ring walks, TV, and running order.

Plus a preview and prediction from World Boxing News.

JOSHUA vs. USYK RUNNING ORDER / TV STREAM

From 5 pm – streamed on Sky Sports YouTube and Facebook channel.

10 x 3 mins middleweight

CHRIS OUSLEY 11st 6lbs v KHASAN BAYSANGUROV 11st 5lbs 8oz

From 6 pm live on Sky Sports Box Office

10 x 3 mins welterweight

MAXIM PRODAN 10st 6lbs 12oz vs. FLORIAN MARKU 10st 6lbs 9oz

Followed by

10 x 3 mins light-heavyweight

CALLUM SMITH 12st 7lbs vs. LENIN CASTILLO 12st 7lbs

(Liverpool, England) (Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic)

6 x 3 mins lightweight

CAMPBELL HATTON 9st 10lbs 12oz vs. IZAN DURA 9st 10lbs

12 x 3 mins WBO World Cruiserweight title

LAWRENCE OKOLIE 14st 3lbs vs. DILAN PRASOVIC 14st 4lbs

12 x 3 mins WBA, WBO, and IBF heavyweight titles

ANTHONY JOSHUA 17st 2lbs vs. OLEKSANDR USYK 15st 11lbs 4oz

In all territories barring the UK and Ireland, Joshua vs. Usyk is streaming live on DAZN.

JOSHUA vs. USYK RING WALKS

Ring walks for Joshua vs. Usyk are scheduled not before 10 pm UK / 5 pm ET / 2 pm PT.

Estimated ring walks will be shortly after those hours mentioned.

JOSHUA vs. USYK PREVIEW

Anthony Joshua puts his clutch of heavyweight belts on the line for the second time since regaining them against Andy Ruiz Jr. in December 2019.

AJ surrendered the belts to Ruiz in a pulverizing loss at Madison Square Garden the previous June.

Retreating and regrouping, Joshua came roaring back in Saudi Arabia when out-pointing an out-of-shape Ruiz with ease.

Now, former cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk aims to build on his legacy as a former undisputed champion by taking the first step to equaling the feat of Evander Holyfield, who did so in both divisions.

JOSHUA vs. USYK PREDICTION

Another boxer vs. puncher edition for the top division crown sees Joshua as the puncher this time around. The consensus is that AJ will not be able to outbox Usyk for twelve rounds.

Therefore a knockout is needed for the champion to retain. Knowing Joshua’s power, that could come early on if he can catch the elusive Usyk cold with a haymaker in the same ilk as the uppercut that caught Wladimir Klitschko back in 2017.

Usyk needs to weather any storms and take the fight into the second half. If the challenger can do this by riding Joshua’s power punches, that’s where his chances increase.

A late stoppage or points win over Joshua becomes a significant possibility, provided there are no judging shenanigans on the night.

Joshua has to go for it early on and hope one of those massive punches does sufficient damage to take Usyk out. But while he’s still in there and not gassed, Joshua is a permanent danger to Usyk via knockout.

Betting value: Usyk KO 9-12 rounds.

