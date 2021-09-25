Cobia “Soldier” Breedy faces Sulaiman Segawa on Oct 29

New Jersey based Rising Star Promotions in Association with Events DC, DHH Promotions, TCMFB Boxing and Millions.Co are bringing professional boxing back to the district on Friday, Oct. 29, with Beltway Battles: The First Round, the first in a series of events to be held in Washington, D.C., at the Entertainment & Sports Arena, home of the WNBA Champion Washington Mystics and Capital City Go-Go of the NBA G-League.

In the main event, Cobia “Soldier” Breedy (15-1, 5KOs) faces Sulaiman Segawa (13-3-1, 4KOs) in a 10-round featherweight bout with the WBC Continental Americas featherweight title on the line. Breedy, who hails from Barbados originally, most recently

stepped in the ring a year ago, in a last-minute fight against prospect Tugstsogt Nyambayar, whose prior opponent was scratched after he contracted Covid-19. Breedy lost a very close split decision in what was a big step-up in competition.

Segawa a former Olympic hopeful had a stellar amateur career, fighting in international tournaments on behalf of his native country of Uganda. Eight of his 17 bouts have been against undefeated fighters, some who were considered hot prospects at the time of their fights.

The fearless fighter last fought in November of 2020, also stepping in as a late replacement for a Covid-19 stricken opponent.

In the co-feature, former WBO junior welterweight champion and D.C., boxing legend, Demarcus “Chop Chop” Corley will see action in his first fight at home in over seven years.

The card will also feature undefeated Dusty Hernandez-Harrison of Southeast D.C., and the once beaten Sam Crossed of Greenbelt, Md in separate six-round cruiserweight bouts.

Additionally, former US Marines Donnell “Blood Stripe” Poe and Paul Bamba will see action in four-round bouts along with welterweight wunderkind Jalil “Major” Hackett who is sure to be a crowd favorite with his aggressive take no prisoners stye, heavyweight knockout artist Chris Arnold, D.C., fan favorite Cornell “Hitman” Hines and more.

“This card is going to be a stacked card from top-to-bottom,” promoter and World Title Challenger Thomas “Cornflake” Lamanna said. “We have a D.C. legend in former world champion Chop Chop Corley, we have future star Jalil Hackett, and a fantastic featherweight title fight with Breedy and Segawa.”

The card is the first that long-time “boxing buddies,” Thomas LaManna, Mike Walters, and Dusty Harrison are promoting together. Their shared vision and wide breadth of experience will provide D.C. fight fans a breath of fresh air, great, well-matched fights, and a memorable experience from first bell to last.

Tickets for Beltway Battles are priced $132/84/53, and are available at ticketmaster.com. Doors to the Entertainment & Sports Arena open at 6:00 p.m., and first bell is at 7:00 p.m. The Millions.co pay-per-view live stream will be priced at $12, and will begin at 9:00 p.m. EST.