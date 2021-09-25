Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz and Nancy “La Chatita” Franco collide this Saturday

September 25th, 2021

Brandon Rivas

Marvnation held a Public Media Day last night in Los Angeles, CA to promote the first ever “BoxFest 2021” am event that will include, Boxing, Music and booths this Saturday September 25th, 2021 at Pico Rivera Sports Arena.

Undefeated Super Flyweight Contender Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz had her first face off with Former Champion Nancy “La Chatita” Franco who will be headlining the show fighting for the vacant WBC Women’s Silver Super Flyweight Title in a much anticipated 10-round clash.

“Today, I’m a bit closer to my dreams, all the hard work and sacrifice has paid off. I’m ready to put on a show for the fans this Saturday!” – Adelaida “La Cobra” Ruiz

“I had a short, but strong training camp, I’m here to win this fight and to give the fans a great show here in Los Angeles.” – Nancy “La Chatita” Franco

Media Day kicked off with a special appearance by Interim WBC World Lightweight Champion Joseph Diaz Jr. as he surprised his Father, Joseph Diaz Sr. with the WBC Championship Trainer’s Belt and some heartfelt words. It was a special moment between the three generations which included Diaz Jr. son, Zenith Diaz.

“Me and my Father have been doing this since I was thirteen years old, thank you for always believing in me, thank you for making me strive for more.” – Joseph Diaz Jr.

Also making a special appearance during Media Day was IBF Women’s World Minimumweight Champion, Yokasta Valle, who flew in from Costa Rica to support BoxFest 2021 and in hopes to make a fight happen against current Unified Champion, Seniesa “Superbad” Estrada.

“Seniesa posted on her Instagram that nobody wants to fight her, I’m here, I want to fight her. Come to the show September 25th and let’s talk.” – Yokaste Valle

Marvnation Promoter, Marvin Rodriguez, had some special words for the women fighting in this card.

“I want to tell all the women out there fighting for their dream in Boxing, we are here for them, we support them and we will continue to have Women’s fights in hopes of equality in Boxing. The women risk their lives in the ring just like the men. Come September 25th, support young talent, support Women’s Boxing.” – Marvin Rodriguez

Tickets for the live event, promoted by Marvnation Promotions and Zamora Live, are on sale now and can be purchased through marvnation.com

The undercard is stacked with action packed fights including Former Champion Maricela “La Diva” Cornejo vs. Miranda Barber who is excited to be fighting in front of her Los Angeles fans and ready to make a strong comeback.

Westside Boxing’s Tenochtitlan Nava vs. Ivan Varela

Ontario’s Ernesto Mercado vs. Osmel Mayorga

New York’s Kurt Scoby vs. Carlos Huerta

Long Beach’s Tyrrell Washington vs. Rodrigo Solis

Oliver Galicia vs. Bryan Vega

Craig Wilkerson vs. Carlos Rodriguez

Japhethlee Llamido vs. Victor Sarabia

Rudy Garcia vs. Ronaldo Solis

Alejandro Reyes vs. Manuel Lara

Jan Salvatierra vs. Cesar Sustaita