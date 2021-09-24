WBC heavyweight rankings [Sept 2021]: Heavyweight GGG makes move

September 24th, 2021

Deontay Wilder remains at the helm of the World Boxing Council heavyweight rankings ahead of his trilogy clash with Tyson Fury.

“The Bronze Bomber” aims to regain the green and gold title belt he lost to Fury back in February 2020.

If that happens, a revenge victory would see Wilder become a two-time top division ruler, with Fury taking his place at the top of the rankings.

Former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr. stays in second place. There is minimal moment in the top fifteen before the voluntary cut-off.

Luis Ortiz, Joseph Parker, Michael Hunter, Agit Kabayel, Efe Ajagba, Filip Hrgovic, and Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka make up the top ten.

The final five voluntary places go to Frank Sanchez, Arslanbek Makhmudov, Derek Chisora, Martin Bakole, and one-time IBF title-holder Charles Martin.

Further down, one of two men getting called “The Heavyweight GGG” by their home country has moved into the ratings.

Zhan Kossobutskiy, a massive puncher from Kazakhstan, is now ranked 32nd by the WBC and rising. It’s hoped he’ll soon be in a position to start thinking about challenging the top ten fighters in the world.

Ukrainian Oleksandr Zakhozhy is another new entry at 40.

CHAMPION: TYSON FURY

INTERIM: DILLIAN WHYTE

WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – SEPT 2021

1 Deontay Wilder US

2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US

3 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM

4 Luis Ortiz Cuba

5 Joseph Parker New Zealand

6 Michael Hunter US

7 Agit Kabayel Germany

8 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US

9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia

10 Tony Yoka France

11 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS

12 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF

13 Dereck Chisora GB

14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL *CBP/P

15 Charles Martin US

VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF

16 Daniel Dubois GB

17 Murat Gassiev Russia

18 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria

19 Carlos Takam Cameroon

20 Otto Wallin Sweden

21 Robert Helenius Finland

22 Adam Kownacki US

23 Hughie Fury GB

24 Simon Kean Canada

25 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU

26 Zhilei Zhang China

27 Steven Shaw US

28 Peter Kadiru Germany

29 Fabio Wardley GB

30 Nathan Gorman GB

31 Jose Larduet Cuba CONT. LATINO AMERICAN

32 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan

33 Junior Fa New Zealand

34 Sergey Kuzmin Russia

35 Jermaine Franklin US

36 Joe Goodall Australia AustralAsia

37 Cassius Chaney US

38 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO

39 Demsey McKean Australia

40 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE

