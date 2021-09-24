WBC heavyweight rankings [Sept 2021]: Heavyweight GGG makes move
Deontay Wilder remains at the helm of the World Boxing Council heavyweight rankings ahead of his trilogy clash with Tyson Fury.
“The Bronze Bomber” aims to regain the green and gold title belt he lost to Fury back in February 2020.
If that happens, a revenge victory would see Wilder become a two-time top division ruler, with Fury taking his place at the top of the rankings.
Former unified champion Andy Ruiz Jr. stays in second place. There is minimal moment in the top fifteen before the voluntary cut-off.
Luis Ortiz, Joseph Parker, Michael Hunter, Agit Kabayel, Efe Ajagba, Filip Hrgovic, and Olympic gold medalist Tony Yoka make up the top ten.
The final five voluntary places go to Frank Sanchez, Arslanbek Makhmudov, Derek Chisora, Martin Bakole, and one-time IBF title-holder Charles Martin.
Further down, one of two men getting called “The Heavyweight GGG” by their home country has moved into the ratings.
Zhan Kossobutskiy, a massive puncher from Kazakhstan, is now ranked 32nd by the WBC and rising. It’s hoped he’ll soon be in a position to start thinking about challenging the top ten fighters in the world.
Ukrainian Oleksandr Zakhozhy is another new entry at 40.
CHAMPION: TYSON FURY
INTERIM: DILLIAN WHYTE
WBC HEAVYWEIGHT RATINGS – SEPT 2021
1 Deontay Wilder US
2 Andy Ruiz Jr. Mexico/US
3 Joe Joyce GB SILVER/BBBofC/COMM
4 Luis Ortiz Cuba
5 Joseph Parker New Zealand
6 Michael Hunter US
7 Agit Kabayel Germany
8 Efe Ajagba Nigeria/US
9 Filip Hrgovic Croatia
10 Tony Yoka France
11 Frank Sanchez Cuba CONTINENTAL AMERICAS
12 Arslanbek Makhmudov Russia/Canada NABF
13 Dereck Chisora GB
14 Martin Bakole Congo/GB INTL *CBP/P
15 Charles Martin US
VOLUNTARY CUT-OFF
16 Daniel Dubois GB
17 Murat Gassiev Russia
18 Kubrat Pulev Bulgaria
19 Carlos Takam Cameroon
20 Otto Wallin Sweden
21 Robert Helenius Finland
22 Adam Kownacki US
23 Hughie Fury GB
24 Simon Kean Canada
25 Jack Mulowayi Congo/Belgium ABU
26 Zhilei Zhang China
27 Steven Shaw US
28 Peter Kadiru Germany
29 Fabio Wardley GB
30 Nathan Gorman GB
31 Jose Larduet Cuba CONT. LATINO AMERICAN
32 Zhan Kossobutskiy Kazakhstan
33 Junior Fa New Zealand
34 Sergey Kuzmin Russia
35 Jermaine Franklin US
36 Joe Goodall Australia AustralAsia
37 Cassius Chaney US
38 Vladyslav Sirenko Ukraine ABCO
39 Demsey McKean Australia
40 Oleksandr Zakhozhy Ukraine/Germany FRANCOPHONE