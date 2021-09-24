Sweet Caroline again? – Dark ages boxing needs to change the record

September 24th, 2021

Mark Robinson

Tuning into any UK boxing event these days, you are more than likely going to run into the Neil Diamond song “Sweet Caroline” – whether you like it or not.

The 1969 classic [yes, it’s that old] gets belted out at every British show as the fans drink it in whenever it’s played.

An unwitting Frank Warren first brought the song to relevance in England before Eddie Hearn adopted it and killed it stone dead many times.

For some, it’s at the point where you cannot listen to the song without feeling excruciating nausea.

Attending a show these days comes with “Sweet Caroline” in tow. It’s a given and a guaranteed karaoke sing-a-long for fans. But how long do you play it for, now?

How many years do you bang out the same old song over and over again? – It is neverending at the moment.

It gets played at the press conference, the weigh-in, and on fight night. These days, some US events also adopted it, especially those on DAZN.

Four or five years ago, this song should have gotten firmly tucked up into bed. I mean, it’s 2021, and music has evolved sufficiently to find another piece of music.

SWEET CAROLINE KARAOKE

Nonetheless, the song you’re more than likely to hear at a Karaoke bar at 2 am continues to get belted out as if you’re attending your grandparent’s 50th wedding anniversary.

One day, maybe somebody will realize that the song has been dead for a long time since. Boxing should move on from the late-night pub atmosphere it promotes in the UK.

American should take the first step and do all it can to make sure that song is never played at any event – ever.

The same old format, the same old introductions. Worst of all, the cringest song that’s ever graced a boxing arena.

Get in the bin.

The views expressed in this article are opinions of Phil Jay.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.