Manny Pacquiao could become the first-ever President to box during term

September 24th, 2021

Ryan Hafey

Manny Pacquiao has yet another opportunity to make history when the Filipino legend bids to become President of his home nation in 2022.

Widely tipped to embark on a Presidential campaign before 2021, Pacquaio finally confirmed the news this week.

The eight-weight world champion has a mass of support and could get sworn in next year if all goes to plan for the Senator.

Many reports emerged stating Pacquiao would be walking away from boxing immediately. However, right-hand man Sean Gibbons was quick to dispel those rumors.

“In the coming weeks, the senator will decide how he’s going to finish his professional boxing career,” Gibbons told ESPN.

“After the fight and recently, he’s discussed retiring. Maybe one more [too]. He’s just talking out loud about different situations.

“Until you see it officially comes out on his Twitter or Instagram, he isn’t retired. Once you see it on a platform like that, it’s official.

“Anything else is just talking about what his thoughts are in the moment. It’s coming from him, but it’s hearsay.”

Gibbons was referencing an interview in Tagalog where Pacquiao said: “[My career] It’s done because I’ve been in boxing for a long time, and my family says that it is enough.

“I just continued [fighting] because I’m passionate about the sport.”

PRESIDENT MANNY PACQUIAO

Now, if Pacquiao does retire, you can never say never with the current fad of staging exhibitions. This means Manny Pacquiao could still participate in a fight during any term as President.

This scenario would be massive. The world has never witnessed a sitting President fight inside the ring before, professionally or in an exhibition.

Therefore, would the “Pacman” be able to pass up this opportunity if he wins the election? – That’s entirely up for debate.

Pacquiao vs. Floyd Mayweather II is forever on the minds of the 41-year-old’s supporters due to the nature of the way the fight unfolded.

Meeting again in a professional sense is highly unlikely, but not under exhibition rules. There’s still wiggle-room for a massive Pay Per View there.

Mayweather could be even more interested should Pacquiao become the President of his homeland.

Roll on 2022 and watch this space!

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.