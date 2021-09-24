The Road to Undisputed – Deontay Wilder vs Oleksandr Usyk in 2022

Much gets written about regarding a massive undisputed title clash between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. But what price Deontay Wilder vs. Oleksandr Usyk?

The pair will challenge for the heavyweight crowns in possession of Joshua and Fury over the coming weeks. The title-holders hold all the aces, and it may well transpire that Wilder and Usyk have to beat Joshua and Fury twice to walk away with all the championships for good.

On Saturday, Joshua vs., Usyk, taking place in Tottenham, London, has the standard champion’s rematch clause. This scenario means, if Usyk wins, Joshua gets a second chance immediately.

As for Fury vs. Wilder, it’s far more complicated due to the scheduled October 9th meeting being their third.

Right now, there are no plans for a fourth. All sides are ready to walk away from the saga after next month. But what if Wilder wins?

This outcome isn’t currently getting addressed after Fury so impressively took Wilder out in the second bout.

Wilder pulling off a spectacular knockout redemption would surely see Fury wanting a fourth fight to gain revenge?

Therefore, Usyk and Wilder can upset the applecart before the run-up to Christmas and set up their next fights in the first half of 2022 automatically.

Beating Joshua and Fury again, for two fighters who are blown-up cruiserweight boxers, will be hugely challenging. If they can pull it off, boxing then rewinds to when heavyweights were not much bigger than their 200-pound counterparts.

Mike Tyson, Evander Holyfield, and others regularly ruled the world at slighter weights. It wasn’t until Lennox Lewis took over that the breeding ground for the Klitschko’s, Joshua and Fury was born.

DEONTAY WILDER vs. OLEKSANDR USYK

Wilder vs. Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight crown probably hasn’t even got a price with any bookmaker right now. The profound notion of it is not even getting contemplated.

It’s not long to wait to see if Wilder and Usyk can achieve the first part in 2021. Next year could be an interesting one for the glamor division if they can even pull it off.

Deontay Wilder vs. Olekander Usyk undisputed in 2022 – it’s a long shot.

