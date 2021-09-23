New World Boxing Council light flyweight champion is crowned in stunner

September 23rd, 2021

WBC

A new World Boxing Council light flyweight champion took the spoils in a stunning upset during a fight between two warriors in Kyoto, Japan.

After four and a half years of reigning the light flyweight division, Kenshiro Teraji got dethroned by his compatriot, Masamichi Yabuki, in a shocker-thriller!

Yabuki took full advantage of his greater reach from the start of the fight. He effectively used his long jab.

Teraji struggled to fight on the inside. Therefore, the challenger won the first few rounds.

Yabuki appreciably gained confidence after the scores got announced following the fourth round of the World Boxing Council open scoring system.

They read 40-36 on two cards. The other judge scored the contest 38-38 after four.

Teraji, distinguished by heart and hunger, went all out to claw it back in its second half, presenting Yabuki in some predicaments.

Teraji looked solid and determined, rallying in the eighth round, landing solid combinations and left hands that swelled Yabuki’s right eye.

After hearing the cards after the eighth round, the up to now undefeated champion upped his tempo. He launched an onslaught on Yabuki, whose face was puffed up and swollen, despite leading on the scorecards.

WORLD BOXING COUNCIL CHAMP

By necessity, Teraji sought the KO. However, Yabuki intelligently parried Kenshiro’s charge and managed to land solid combinations late in round 10 that trapped the champion on the ropes.

Yabuki attacked. He unloaded his entire repertoire to force referee Yuji Fukuchi to stop the fight.

At the time of the fight’s conclusion, Yabuki was leading on all three cards.

“The World Boxing Council congratulates its new world light flyweight champion, Masamichi Yabuki. It recognizes Kenshiro Teraji, as a grand WBC champion, inside and outside the ring,” said the organization.

“He was exemplary during his more than four years atop the division,” they added.

