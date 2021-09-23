Usyk rocks the best boxing “pornstar tash” of all time at Joshua face-off

September 23rd, 2021

Mark Robinson

Oleksandr Usyk turned Joker again in a colorful suit complete with a pornstar mustache to be proud of as he got up close and personal with Anthony Joshua.

The talented Ukrainian, who cleaned out the cruiserweight division, is ready to claim the sport’s biggest prize on Saturday night.

He certainly looks the part with his handlebar “tash” straight from a 1970s blue movie.

Usyk’s manager Sergey Lapin believes his man is ready.

“More than two years have passed since Alexander transitioned to heavyweight,” pointed out Lapin to bettingsites.co.uk. “Today, he is in an optimal physical and mental condition to face Anthony Joshua.

“In our world, everyone always needs to prove themselves, which is what Usyk does time and again when everybody doubts him. And we, his team and loved ones believe in his victory for two reasons.

“One, because he has one of the best techniques in boxing. Two, because he uses his legs to the maximum which makes him so tough to face.

“But of course, AJ is a great boxer. He has passed a difficult path in his career. So we wish him good preparation and are waiting for him in the ring.”

FIRST FACE OFF 👀 #JoshuaUsyk 👑 IBF

👑 WBA Super

👑 WBO

👑 IBO World Heavyweight Titles on the line Saturday!@anthonyjoshua 🔥 @usykaa pic.twitter.com/kn88gMLr0G — Matchroom Boxing (@MatchroomBoxing) September 23, 2021

USYK

Promoter Alexander Krassyuk added: “Usyk spent April and May working hard. Now when you look at him, you don’t hesitate anymore.

“You don’t wonder whether it’s heavyweight or cruiserweight in front of you: it’s 100% heavyweight.

“He did a great job with his functional muscles. He worked hard in his training camp.

“He’s had many sparring partners, a lot of experience inside the ropes.”

Joshua and Usyk enjoyed a light-hearted press conference on Thursday, just two days before they throw hands in anger.

It contrasted Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant, who got busy slapping each other ahead of their super-middleweight showdown on November 6th.

Phil Jay is the Editor of WBN. An Auxiliary member of the Boxing Writers Association of America since 2018. And a member of the Sports Journalists’ Association. Follow on Twitter @PhilJWBN.