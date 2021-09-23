“Masher” Dodd returns to the spotlight for Liverpool Boxxer Tournament

September 23rd, 2021

Mark Robinson

BOXXER, the next-generation boxing promotion, today announced the launch of the BOXXER Series, a new event format which will take thrilling one-night tournament action to every major city in the UK.

The BOXXER Series will debut on Saturday, November 6 at Space M&S Bank Arena Liverpool with The Boxxer Series: Liverpool Super Lightweight Tournament. Eight boxers will compete in a one-night tournament from which just one will emerge triumphant, live and exclusive on Sky Sports.

Fast, action-packed and unpredictable, BOXXER Series tournaments utilize the short-form boxing forma of 3 x 3-minute rounds.

Expect explosive encounters as boxers look for decisive wins to guarantee their passage to the next stage, with the action and drama inside the ring complemented by a unique BOXXER Series live event experience.

“Our grassroots tournaments have always been hugely popular but to bring this new event series to Sky Sports is a dream come true. We believe the events will be hugely popular for a mass audience and bring something very positive to the sport of boxing in Britain,” said BOXXER founder Ben Shalom.

“The BOXXER Series is about making boxing accessible to everyone. Short-form professional boxing is fast-paced and a great introduction to the sport we love.”

The BOXXER Series will visit every major city in the UK as part of BOXXER and Sky Sports’ commitment to supporting the sport at grassroots level, creating opportunities for boxers all over the country to compete on the biggest television platform in British boxing.

BOXXER tournaments are the ultimate challenge for any professional boxer. Winning one is an incredible achievement and winners can expect to see their names rocket up the rankings and enter the title shot conversation.

The Boxxer Series Liverpool: Super Lightweight Tournament Line-Up:

Ben Fields (10-10-2)

Digbeth

Cori Gibbs (13-0)

Birmingham

Kane Gardner (11-1)

Manchester

Lee Appleyard (16-6)

Rotherham

Levi Kinsiona (8-1)

Sheffield

Nathan Bennett (9-2)

Liverpool

Sean Dodd (17-5)

Birkenhead

Tom Farrell (16-4)

Liverpool

A live draw for the quarter-final matches will be staged in the near future, with fans able to watch live online as the fighters learn who their first opponent of the evening will be.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 12pm Midday tomorrow Friday, September 24.