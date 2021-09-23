Floyd Mayweather joins forces with OddsChecker for NFL partnership

September 23rd, 2021

Sean Michael Ham

Ex-pound for pound king Floyd Mayweather has announced his latest link-up deal ahead as fans enjoy the current National Football League season.

OddsChecker, the leading odds comparison site enjoyed by millions of users worldwide, announced today it has partnered with the former world champion boxer for the 2021 NFL Kickoff.

Mayweather has officially begun the partnership to coincide with the kickoff of the 2021 NFL season.

Born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mayweather is widely considered the greatest boxer of his era and one of the best pound-for-pound boxers in history.

Mayweather held a 50-0 record as a professional and was named “Fighter of the Decade” for the 2010s by the Boxing Writers Association of America.

As an amateur, Mayweather won a bronze medal in the featherweight division at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, three U.S. Golden Gloves championships and the U.S. national championship at featherweight.

Mayweather is also a First Ballot 2021 International Boxing Hall of Fame Finalist to be inducted in a ceremony next year.

I’m Beating Odds With @OddsCheckerUS I’ve officially partnered with OddsChecker for the kickoff of the NFL season. I check OddsChecker before placing my bets so I win even more. #BeatTheOdds @OddsCheckerUS pic.twitter.com/P6DvIuun2G — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) September 23, 2021

NFL SEASON

With legalized sports betting experiencing rapid growth in the United States, football fans can use OddsChecker to guide their decision-making like the undefeated champion.

Getting the best odds on a bet or even parlay can be the difference between fans winning hundreds of dollars or thousands.

Fans can view and analyze the current Super Bowl odds on OddsChecker here.

“I’m happy to partner with OddsChecker for the NFL Kickoff,” said Floyd Mayweather Jr. “OddsChecker gives you the best odds, picks, and promos for free, so you can bet smarter.”

“We are very excited to be partnering with a superstar like Floyd Mayweather,” said Matt Mirman, Senior Vice President, OddsChecker Global Media.

“Floyd’ Money’ Mayweather is a winner in and out of the ring, and we are thrilled to have our industry-leading Odds Comparison tools assist him in his betting journey.”

