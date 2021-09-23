Vengeful Deontay Wilder wants only one thing from Tyson Fury – BLOOD

September 23rd, 2021

Esther Lin

Deontay Wilder reiterated his desire to punish Tyson Fury this week as the former heavyweight champion counts down the weeks to their trilogy.

Speaking in a Zoom call during the fight week of his other rival, Anthony Joshua, Wilder outlined how he wants to avenge his only defeat.

Fury stopped him in seven rounds at the MGM Grand in February 2020. This time, the pair head to the T-Mobile Arena across the street.

“The Bronze Bomber” fired a stark warning to “The Gypsy King” as Wilder aims for the biggest win of his career.

“I want payback back in blood,” confirmed Wilder. “On October 9, I will get my revenge. It’s an eye for an eye.

“I’m super focused. I’m more focused now than I’ve even been in my entire career. This is the second phase of my career.

“I had fun winning and defending the title for five years. At this point, we’re just serious about everything. I’m in a happy place, and I’m glad that I’m here.”

DEONTAY WILDER FOCUS

On his state of mind for the Las Vegas clash after waiting a further three months due to Fury testing positive for Covid-19, Wilder added: “They say that things happen for a reason.

“They say that we don’t understand that reason until we get to a certain place in life, then we understand it. My whole team understands everything that has happened, and we’re looking forward.

“The delay was actually a blessing for me. The more they delayed it, the more time we had to work on my craft and art, along with strategically going over the game plan we’re going to have on October 9.

“It was obviously frustrating because I was ready to go. This is the longest I’ve been out of the ring.

“There’s something about the ring that calls you and draws you back. But I’ve used the time and benefited tremendously.

“You’re looking at a rejuvenated and reinvented Deontay Wilder. The old Deontay is no longer there.

“I can’t explain it to you. I have to show you on October 9. I’m looking forward to it – and I can’t wait.”

