Short Documentary released on undefeated bantamweight Jarico O’Quinn

September 22nd, 2021

Salita Promotions Partners with Detroit-based Cinematic Company My Art My Rules for a Short Documentary About the Humble Beginnings of Undefeated Bantamweight Jarico O’Quinn

My Art My Rules videographer Terrell Groggins has released a gritty, unblinking documentary about Ja’Rico O’Quinn’s impoverished childhood in Detroit and the obstacles he overcame to become an undefeated professional boxer on the verge of a world bantamweight championship challenge.

In the nine-minute video, one of an upcoming series on Detroit-based fighters, the 26-year-old O’Quinn reflects back on the poverty, crime and gang activity that claimed so many of his friends and on his good fortune and God-given talent that helped him make it out.

O’Quinn (14-0-1, 8 KOs) returns to the ring for the first time since January 2020 against Pacoima, California’s Saul Sanchez (16-1, 9 KOs) in the 10-round main event of a ShoBox: The New Generation tripleheader telecast on Friday, September 24 live on SHOWTIME at 10:35 p.m. ET/PT from Main Street in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma.

Promoted by Salita Promotions, the co-main event pits undefeated featherweight prospects Jayvon Garnett (10-0, 5 KOs) and Luis Reynaldo Nunez (11-0, 8 KOs) against each other in a ten-round bout and Alejandro Guerrero (12-1, 9 KOs) faces the undefeated Otar Eranosyan (9-0, 6 KOs) in an eight-round super featherweight contest that opens the telecast.

“Growing into greatness as a world-champion fighter takes character,” said Groggins of his work. “O’Quinn speaks honestly about his life and how his faith has shaped him as a professional boxer.”

“I thought it turned out very well,” added Ja’Rico O’Quinn. “My story has so much in it – so many different things I went through in life. Terrell did a great job summing it up for a quick promo for this fight to give it just enough to get people wanting to hear my story at the same time making it interesting…. a lot of people liked it and that’s good cause the fans and supporters are the ones that matter.”

Salita Promotions has taken a special interest in reviving boxing in Detroit and telling the stories of the boxers from ‘Americas Greatest Comeback City.’

“Throughout boxing history, the State of Michigan, and particularly Detroit, has been a hotbed for boxing talent such as Tommy Hearns, Floyd Mayweather, Claressa Shields and a host of others from the world-famous Kronk Boxing Gym,” said Dmitriy Salita. “This show and series will take fans into the life in the neighborhoods and gyms, with a look into the motivations and conditions that drive these athletes to the top.”