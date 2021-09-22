Jordan White battles Joe Perez on Oct 24th in Maryland

September 22nd, 2021

On Saturday night, October 23rd, Jeter Promotions returns to Live Casino and Hotel Maryland in Hanover, Maryland with an outstanding night of boxing that will feature contenders, title bouts and top prospects.

Headlining the card will be super featherweight Jordan White battling Joe Perez in a fight scheduled for 10-rounds.

White of Washington, DC has a record of 11-1 with nine knockouts. The 24 year-old White is a six-year professional who has wins over two undefeated opponents in his last two bouts. He stopped Ronaldo Solis (4-0-1) on February 28, 2020.

In his last bout, White made a big splash in his national television debut as he took out undefeated Misael Lopez (11-0) in the 6th round on March 10th in Uncasville, Connecticut. The bout was aired live on ShoBox: The New Generation on SHOWTIME.

Perez, 31 years-old of San Diego is 15-5-2 with 10 Knockouts. Perez is a nine-year professional who has never been stopped in his 22-fight career.

In the eight-round co-feature, super middleweight Demond Nicholson will battle Victor Darocha.

Nicholson of Laurel, Maryland has a record of 23-4-1 with 20 big knockouts. The 28 year-old Nicholson is an eight-year professional who has amassed wins over German Perez (11-1-3), Joshua Okine (28-5-1) and Isaac Rodrigues (25-2).

Darocha of Miami, Florida, has a record of 9-5-1 with six knockouts. Darocha is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Mark Anderson September 20, 2019 in Miami.

In six-round bouts:

Brandon Chambers (5-0-1, 3 KOs) of Gwynn Oak, Maryland fights Blake Quintana (4-0, 1KO) in a battle of undefeated featherweight for the ABF Atlantic featherweight Title.

AJ Williams (4-1, 2 KOs) of Baltimore, Maryland fights Ricardo Becerril (2-9-1, 2 KOs) of Kinston, NC for the ABF super middleweight title.

Jaqeem Hutcherson (2-0) of Forestville, MD takes on Ernest Hall (3-1, 1 KO) of Baltimore in a super bantamweight contest.

Ebrima Jawara (4-1, 1 KO) of Germantown, MD tangles with Christian Otero (3-0, 2 KO) of New York City in a junior lightweight.

Junior Middleweight Joseph Veazey (4-0, 3 KOs) of Baltimore and welterweight Thyler Williams (5-0, 4 KOs) of Philadelphia will see action in separate fights against opponents to be announced.

The will be more bouts to be announced shortly.

Tickets for this great night of boxing are priced at $65-$150 and can be purchases AXS.COM

The Hall at Live Casino and Hotel in Hanover, Maryland is located at 7002 Arundel Mills Circle, Hanover, Maryland 21076