What did Caleb Plant say to Canelo Alvarez to earn a slap?

September 22nd, 2021

Nabeel Ahmed

Caleb Plant left the Canelo Alvarez press conference worse than he entered after taking a lightning-fast combination from the Mexican superstar.

Returning fire from a shove that saw him fly back across the stage, Plant was left with a cut under his eye from the subsequent exchange.

Throwing the first punch, and rightly slated for that, Plant took two back on the counter and sported a slice from the sunglasses he wore for his trouble.

But what was said for Canelo to react this way? – Well, theories are doing the rounds.

Both men initially gave their views.

Canelo said: “You can say whatever to me, but not to my mom. I’m going to fight anyone who says something about my mom.

“And he swung first. I just pushed him. He swung first, and I do what I do. He crossed the line.”

Don’t talk about my mom. pic.twitter.com/f1HQlEfUUE — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) September 21, 2021

Plant added: “We just had some normal back-and-forth banter up there and then whatever happened, happened.

“It’s none of my concern, though. I’m focused and locked in on November 6.”

My mother was shot and killed by the police 2yrs ago. Why would I ever bring anyone’s mother up and even if I didn’t give a fuck, why would I open that door up just for some1 to 1 up me and tell me “didn’t your mom get shot and killed by the police dummy?” https://t.co/Zp2QMJGOTC — CalebPlant (@SweetHandsPlant) September 22, 2021

Taking to social media afterward, they had their say again.

Plant defended the accusation from Canelo about his mother.

“My mother was shot and killed by the police two years ago. Why would I ever bring anyone’s mother up?

“Even if I didn’t give a f—, why would I open that door up just for someone to one-up me and tell me, “didn’t your mom get shot and killed by the police dummy?”

CALEB PLANT

Another theory is that Plant said something about Canelo’s previous ban for a banned substance appearing in his sample before the Gennadiy Golovkin fight in 2018.

Canelo got banned for six months but blamed contaminated meat for Clenbuterol flagging up in a pre-fight test.

When looking at the video presented by Showtime, it’s tough to determine what exactly got said between the pair, apart from the odd cus from Canelo, who learned a specific phrase first when picking up the English language.

Whatever the case was, Caleb Plant took his licks. He’ll get the chance to give back when the pair meet again in an undisputed battle on November 6th in Las Vegas.

