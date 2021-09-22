AIBA set key dates as reforms continue to progress

September 22nd, 2021

AIBA Agrees Board of Directors Election Timeline, Athlete Elections And Key Reform Progress

Meeting online, the AIBA Board of Directors agreed the outline timeline for elections, made steps towards the election of athlete representatives and approved further measures aimed at delivering AIBA’s reforms in good governance, financial and sporting integrity.

On 12 December, AIBA will host a Congress as the first step in holding elections for the Board of Directors. Based on advice from the team of independent governance experts led by Professor Dr Ulrich Haas, AIBA aims to adopt enhanced eligibility criteria and verification mechanisms in December, prior to elections that would then take place in 2022.

“Boxers and those who support them deserve to be absolutely sure that their leadership is the right leadership and to exercise their democratic rights effectively,” said AIBA President Umar Kremlev. “The adoption of even stricter regulations will ensure these elections are carried out to a level of good governance that I believe will serve as an example for others.”

Based on decisions made on Tuesday, AIBA athlete representative elections will be held firstly at the forthcoming AIBA Men’s World Boxing Championships in Belgrade. Further elections will be held at the AIBA Women’s World Boxing Championships, with a date and host expected to be confirmed soon. It was confirmed, meanwhile, that AIBA’s commitment to gender equality will be extended to include equal prize money for men and women at the World Championship level.

Financial integrity was also on the agenda, with the engagement of an auditor for the financial year 2020-21. The Board of Directors also considered current protocols to the refereeing and judging selection process for the forthcoming World Championships, including the principles used by the IOC’s Boxing Task Force such as background checks and detailed selection criteria.

“Providing a fair chance and a fair fight for boxers is at the very heart of AIBA and I am very proud of the changes we are making to deliver those vital promises,” continued President Kremlev. “We look forward to welcoming the best boxers in the world to Belgrade in just a few weeks’ time. And we’re confident it will prove to be an opportunity for both the athletes and for AIBA to show how well they can perform.”