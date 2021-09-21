Vicente “Suavecito” Portillo-Diaz bids for 12-0 this Friday in Tijuana

September 21st, 2021

Tijuana, Mexico, undefeated lightweight Vicente “Suavecito” Portillo-Diaz (11-0, 7KO) jumps back into the ring this upcoming Friday, September 24th, looking to keep his unbeaten streak alive.

This time Portillo-Diaz will go against La Paz, Mexico’s Erick Gonzalez Sosa y Silva (5-1-3, 3KO) in a scheduled six rounder. The fight will be part of the exciting fight card presented by Jab Promotions in association with BxStrs from the Grand Hotel in Tijuana.

Gonzalez Sosa y Silva is coming off one of the best local fights of the year when back in late June he went to war against Ricardo Urias over four rounds. The hotly contested battle ended in a draw.

“My next opponent is coming off a great fight, I am sure he is confident,” Portillo-Diaz said. “I’m looking forward to facing off with him and learning who is the better of the two.”

Portillo-Diaz, originally of Denver, CO, but residing in Tijuana, will be looking at action for only the second time this year. In his first fight of 2021 he stopped Manuel David Lugo in four of a scheduled six. Prior to that he suffered a cut over his left eye in an accident which kept him out of the ring.

“I am eager to get in and out in this fight, I want to fight one more time this year,” Portillo-Diaz said of his plans. “I don’t look for the knockout but if it presents itself, I have to go for it.”

The knockout might be a difficult task against Gonzalez Sosa y Silva since he has never been stopped in nine professional fights. His lone loss came last year, a unanimous decision defeat against the undefeated Jaret Gonzalez.

“I recognize Gonzalez is a tough fighter, he proved it in his last fight,” Portillo-Diaz stated. “I just have to do my fight and like I said before, if the fight knockout presents itself, I won’t hesitate to go for it.”

The 25-year-old Portillo-Diaz has done just that, scoring a KO win in his last three fights. “Suavecito” feels the odds of scoring an early stoppage has increased since he has reunited with trainer “Drift” Cortez.

“Cortez keeps me aggressive; I think he helps me go after my opponent and throw more punches,” Portillo-Diaz explained. “Like I said, I want to fight one more time this year and my chances of that happening increase if I have an early night. The fact he has never been stopped is a bonus.”